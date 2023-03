Sunday wasn’t about the technicalities of batting, how he scored the runs, who he scored against and where they stood in the context of the game. That single in the 139th over, which gave Kohli his 100th run was a moment the entire country had waited for 1205 days.

It meant a lot. Not only to the man who had done it 74 times in international cricket already but also to the spectators who had braved the sun to see India’s favourite son.

Sahil Malhotra writes on Virat Kohli's gritty 186, with which he ended a long wait for a 28th Test ton.

