India qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in a thriller in the first Test in Christchurch. India will play the WTC final for a second straight time, having lost to New Zealand in the previous edition.

LIVE COVERAGE | India vs Australia 4th Test Day 5 Live

India will take on Australia on 7 June at The Oval for the World Test Championship trophy. Australia had booked their place in the title contest after winning the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore.

New Zealand’s two-wicket win in the final over of the fifth day denied Sri Lanka a narrow chance of going through. Kane Williamson scored a battling 121 runs with even an injured Neil Wagner coming out to bat as the Black Caps chased 285 runs. The quest to complete the win got tougher when rain interrupted play in Christchurch.

With fourth Test between India and Australia still going on, even if Rohit Sharma’s team lose to draw the series and Sri Lanka win the second Test in New Zealand, India will still be better placed in the standings.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.