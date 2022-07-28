With 98*, Shubman Gill joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar in unique list

India registered an emphatic 119-run win (DLS method) in the third ODI against West Indies and completed a 3-0 whitewash over the hosts. While it was Shubman Gill with the bat, Yuzvendra Chahal stole the show with figures of 4/17 in the four overs he bowled. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur too returned with two wickets each.

After failing to convert starts in the first two ODIs, Gill was in striking distance of his maiden ODI hundred but rain had other plans. With 98*, Gill has now joined a unique list of Indian ODI openers who remained unbeaten in the 90s.

Openers who remained unbeaten in the 90s:

93* - Kris Srikkanth

92* - Sunil Gavaskar

96* - Sachin Tendulkar

99* - Virender Sehwag

97* - Shikhar Dhawan

98* - Shubman Gill

Gill was "disappointed" with his dismissals in the first two match of the series but did ensure a good finish and was adjudged the Player of the Series for his heroics with the bat.

“Was hoping to get a hundred, but that (rain) was not under my control. Was very disappointed how I got out in the first two ODIs. I tried to play according to the ball and let the instincts take over,” Gill said.

Gill will not feature in the upcoming T20I series vs the hosts as he is not part of the squad.

India’s T20 squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

