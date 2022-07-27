'I am angry with myself': Shubman Gill on not converting starts in two ODIs vs West Indies

Shubman Gill scored 64 and 43 in the first two ODIs against the West Indies but couldn't convert his fluent starts into a big one. While he was run-out in the first fixture, the second match saw him get out in bizarre fashion as he miscued a scoop straight back to the bowler. The classy right-hander is "angry" with himself for not converting the starts in the first two fixtures.

“After getting those starts, unfortunately I couldn’t convert them into a hundred and I am angry with myself for that," Gill was quoted as saying by News18.

Gill was preferred over Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the other two openers in the squad, and the 22-year-old grabbed the opportunity with both hands. Gill said the two innings were "a huge confidence booster".

“They were a huge confidence booster. West Indies are a good team and we posted two good totals, one while batting first and the other while chasing. Hopefully I will go big in the third match. The kind of starts I have been getting, I will aim to convert those into big innings," he said.

Both the first and second ODI were high-scoring affairs and the surfaces have been batting friendly so far. Gill said it was harder with the old ball which stopped a little.

“The surfaces have suited me quite well here. There’s not been much lateral movement for the fast bowlers and the new ball has been coming on nicely. It’s been harder against the old ball which stops a little but overall batting here has been a really good experience," he said.

“I am feeling very good, very confident about my batting. We couldn’t practice much after the Test series in England as both our practice sessions here got rained out, but once I batted in the ODIs, I felt really confident," he added.

On opening with Shikhar Dhawan, Gill said it has been a great learning experience as the left-hander "has played all over the world".

“(Asking to open) gave me a lot of confidence. To be given to play a game for India, especially at the international level feels good. It was important for me to pay that trust back and I was happy to contribute to the team’s cause. Opening the batting alongside Shikhar has been great. He has so much experience, has played all over the world and I get to learn a lot," Gill said.

