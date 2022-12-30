Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

‘Plain insensitivity’: Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh condemns media after Rishabh Pant’s photos, video go viral

Several sensitive and gross photos and videos have been doing rounds of social media after Rishabh Pant met with an accident.

Rishabh Pant was shifted to hospital after his accident. BCCI.tv

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma’s wife condemned media outlets after Rishabh Pant’s photos and videos of his accident went viral on social media.

Rishabh Pant, India’s star wicketkeeper, was involved in a major car accident in the early hours of Friday, as his Mercedes hit a railing on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway and the car caught fire. The southpaw was on his way home to Roorkee from Delhi.

Rishabh Pant accident: Everything we know so far

Pant, reportedly, dozed off while driving, which resulted in the accident. Since the happening, social media has been filled up with photos and videos of the accident, some of them being too sensitive.


Ritika took to her Instagram story to condemn media houses and asked them to stop sharing the images and videos.

“Shame on you for posting images and videos of someone who’s hurt and unable to decide whether or not they want that out there. They have family and friends who were terribly affected by these images, Ritika wrote.

She also went on to say that it was insensitive to share the photos publically as Pant’s family and friends would be affected by it.

“There’s journalism and then there is plain insensitivity.”

Pant was immediately shifted to Max Hospital in Dehradun after the incident.

He has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe, and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back, BCCI confirmed in a statement.

However, Pant’s condition was stable and he was conscious according to several reports.

Updated Date: December 30, 2022 16:41:37 IST

