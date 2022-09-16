PCB clarifies ‘they have always been and will continue’ to look after rehabilitation of the players

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) issued a statement on Thursday clarifying that they are looking after the treatment and rehabilitation of pacer Shaheen Afridi in London and will also look after Fakhar Zaman’s rehabilitation who will depart for his knee treatment in London on Friday.

Shaheen missed out on the Asia Cup after he was not able to recover from his knee ligament injury in time.

Earlier, he travelled to the Netherlands with the team, expecting to recover with on-tour rehab, but that didn’t work. It was then announced that he will be out of action for four-six weeks.

He was subsequently treated in the UK as he left the squad in UAE midway during the Asia Cup.

“It goes without saying that the PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment,” the PCB said in a statement released late on Thursday.

Interestingly, the PCB statement was issued after some critical comments made by former captain Shahid Afridi, whose daughter is engaged to Shaheen Afridi.

“When I talk about Shaheen, that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The PCB statement mentioned that Shaheen was recovering well for the upcoming T20 World Cup and will be soon in action.

“The PCB is also pleased to advise and update that Shaheen Shah Afridi is making excellent progress in his rehabilitation in London and is on track to make a full recovery in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.”

The statement also shared details about Fakhar Zaman’s treatment and rehabilitation in UK.

“Fakhar Zaman will depart for London on Friday to undergo rehabilitation. Fakhar had landed awkwardly on his right knee while fielding during the ACC T20 Asia Cup final in Dubai. As per the protocols, the PCB has scheduled his medical appointments with specialists who will be providing the best medical care for his rehabilitation.

“During his stay in London, the PCB will make all relevant logistical arrangements for Fakhar and he will remain under the supervision of the PCB Advisory Panel, which includes Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad and Dr. Zafar Iqbal, who are also treating Shaheen Shah Afridi,” the statement read.

Shaheen was named in the 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup, announced on Thursday evening. But Fakhar Zaman missed out and could only find a place in the reserves.

