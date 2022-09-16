Shahid Afridi reveals Shaheen Afridi paid for UK trip from own pocket, PCB 'not doing anything'

Shaheen Afridi had missed out on Pakistan’s Asia Cup campaign but has been included in the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confident of their premier fast bowler’s full recovery ahead of the marquee tournament.

Afridi had missed out on the continental tournament due to a knee injury, and has since flown to the United Kingdom for treatment. However, the rehabilitation process isn’t exactly going out as planned for the left-arm pacer, as former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi revealed on Friday that the board is doing little to support him in trying times, forcing the cricketer to spend out of his own pocket for his accommodation, food, etc.

“When I talk about Shaheen.. that guy went to England on his own. He bought his own ticket, he spent his own money to stay in a hotel. I arranged a doctor for him, then he contacted the doctor. PCB is not doing anything, he was doing that on his own,” Lala told Samaa TV.

Afridi had travelled with the Pakistan squad to the UAE, where the Asia Cup took place between 27 August and 11 September, opting to stay in close touch with the team physio during his rehabilitation. Shortly after, however, he left for the UK, where he’ll hope to finish the rest of the rehabilitation process and follow it up with a visit to the nets.

In Afridi’s absence, Pakistan had to rely on the likes of Haris Rauf and youngsters Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Shahnawaz Dahani in the pace department. The two-time Asian champions reached the final after beating India and Afghanistan in the Super 4s, but fell short in the final hurdle by 23 runs to give Sri Lanka their sixth title.

