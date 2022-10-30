Pakistan vs Netherlands Live cricket score T20 World Cup: NED 43/3 after 11 overs vs PAK in Perth

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates, ball by ball commentary: Netherlands won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan but lost early wickets

13:12 (IST)
wkt

Pakistan vs Netherlands
This has been a brilliant performance from the Pakistan bowlers so far. Shadab has his second now as he traps Max ODowd in front of the stumps. The batter takes the review but the ball tracking shows that it was pitching in line and would have hit the stumps. He is gone for 8 off 13

13:11 (IST)

After 8 overs,Netherlands 26/2 ( Max O'Dowd 8 , Colin Ackermann 4)

The onus is now on Max ODowd and Colin Ackermann to provide resistance and help the side put some runs on the board

13:05 (IST)

After 7 overs,Netherlands 21/2 ( Max O'Dowd 6 , Colin Ackermann 1)

NED vs PAK LIVE 
Shadab gets a wicket on the very first ball that he bowls. Netherlands have struggled against the Pakistan bowlers so far

12:59 (IST)

NED vs PAK LIVE SCORE
OHHH! That must have hurt. Haris Rauf is very quick. He bangs one short and it hits Bas de Leede's helmet. The batter is taken by surprise with the bounce. In fact, he is walking back. That was a nasty one!

12:42 (IST)
wkt

NED vs PAK LIVE SCORE
A boundary followed by a wicket. Shaheen had first bowler a fuller one, outside that was dispatched for four through the off side but bowled this one touch shorter, outside off as Myburgh went for the pull, top-edged that and was caught by Mohammad Wasim Jr behind. A good catch from Waseem as he runs to his left. Myburgh departs for 6 off 11

12:40 (IST)

NED vs PAK LIVE
There is some movement on offer of the pitch. Pakistan bowlers have started the proceedings in a decent manner. Just three came in the first two

12:32 (IST)

12:32 (IST)

NED vs PAK LIVE
Pakistan need a win in this one and with a big margin. We are underway for this very, very important encounter 

12:10 (IST)

PAK vs NED LIVE 
Playing XI 
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

12:09 (IST)

PAK vs NED LIVE 
Playing XI 
Netherlands: Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Paul van Meekeren

Preview: After two back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position where qualification to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup is not in their control anymore. But to have a chance of qualification, they need to win their remaining three matches.

The start of that much-required winning runs must begin today against the Netherlands who have also lost their both matches so far in Super 12s.

The Netherlands defeated UAE and Namibia in the preliminary stage to reach the Super 12s and lost to Sri Lanka. In the Super 12s, they lost to Bangladesh and India in their first two matches.

“We haven’t started well, but the morale of the team is high. We all saw we played well against India. We couldn’t quite close it. Same with the second game. This is cricket. There are always ups and downs, but everybody knows the team efforts. We have belief in each other. We get hurt as much as the fans. We have stuck together, there is still time in this tournament, we will try to put up good cricket for the fans,” Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said ahead of the match.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 13:25:00 IST

