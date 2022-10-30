Pakistan vs Netherlands Live cricket score T20 World Cup: NED 43/3 after 11 overs vs PAK in Perth

Preview: After two back-to-back defeats against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan found themselves in a precarious position where qualification to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup is not in their control anymore. But to have a chance of qualification, they need to win their remaining three matches.

The start of that much-required winning runs must begin today against the Netherlands who have also lost their both matches so far in Super 12s.

The Netherlands defeated UAE and Namibia in the preliminary stage to reach the Super 12s and lost to Sri Lanka. In the Super 12s, they lost to Bangladesh and India in their first two matches.

“We haven’t started well, but the morale of the team is high. We all saw we played well against India. We couldn’t quite close it. Same with the second game. This is cricket. There are always ups and downs, but everybody knows the team efforts. We have belief in each other. We get hurt as much as the fans. We have stuck together, there is still time in this tournament, we will try to put up good cricket for the fans,” Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf said ahead of the match.

Squads:

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards(w/c), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover

