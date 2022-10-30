India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

Preview: Team India will look to collect a hat-trick of wins when they take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

After beating Australia in the warm-ups, Team India began their Super 12s campaign with a nerve-wracking four-wicket win over Pakistan in Melbourne, before dishing out a more clinical performance against Netherlands in Sydney.

Against South Africa, however, they face their toughest challenge of the tournament so far, given the way the Proteas have been firing on all cylinders so far in the tournament.

The Temba Bavuma-led side, who were eliminated from the semi-final race last year despite winning four out of five matches, were denied a deserved win against Zimbabwe thanks to incessant rain that forced them to split points with their neighbours. They however, would collect their first win in style with a 104-run thrashing of Bangladesh.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.