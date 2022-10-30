India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

IND vs SA
Well, we are moments away from the LIVE ACTION now. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India while Wayne Parnell will begin the proceedings with the ball
India vs South Africa match today Live score and update, T20 World Cup: India won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa. The Men in Blue have made one change in the XI as Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel.
Indian bowling unit will have the work cut out as two of the South African batters, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are coming into this game with some form
Former skipper Virat Kohli is back in form with a couple of fifties on the trot in the competition. He in fact, anchored India to a famous win against Pakistan earlier
Focus would be on KL Rahul as he hasn't been among runs since the start of the tournament. The right-hander needs to get back into the groove and provide India with some steady start
Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh
1⃣ Solitary change
➡️ Lungi Ngidi is brought in
⬅️ Tabraiz Shamsi misses out
🇮🇳 India have won the toss and will bat first
India vs South Africa
Rohit Sharma has made the right call again and India will bat first against South Africa. There is one change for India. Axar Patel misses out and Deepak Hooda comes in
Preview: Team India will look to collect a hat-trick of wins when they take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday.
After beating Australia in the warm-ups, Team India began their Super 12s campaign with a nerve-wracking four-wicket win over Pakistan in Melbourne, before dishing out a more clinical performance against Netherlands in Sydney.
Against South Africa, however, they face their toughest challenge of the tournament so far, given the way the Proteas have been firing on all cylinders so far in the tournament.
The Temba Bavuma-led side, who were eliminated from the semi-final race last year despite winning four out of five matches, were denied a deserved win against Zimbabwe thanks to incessant rain that forced them to split points with their neighbours. They however, would collect their first win in style with a 104-run thrashing of Bangladesh.
Squads:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.
