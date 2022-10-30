Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

India Vs South Africa LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Vs South Africa At Perth Stadium, Perth, 30 October, 2022

30 October, 2022
Starts 16:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
India

India

0/0 (0.5 ov)

Super 12 - Match 18
South Africa

South Africa

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India South Africa
0/0 (0.5 ov) - R/R 0

Play In Progress

KL Rahul - 0

Rohit Sharma (C) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
KL Rahul Batting 0 5 0 0
Rohit Sharma (C) Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Wayne Parnell 0.5 0 0 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

KL Rahul 0(5)

0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

India vs South Africa match today Live score and update, T20 World Cup: India won the toss and elected to bat against South Africa. The Men in Blue have made one change in the XI as Deepak Hooda comes in for Axar Patel.

16:30 (IST)

IND vs SA 
Well, we are moments away from the LIVE ACTION now. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma will open the innings for India while Wayne Parnell will begin the proceedings with the ball

Full Scorecard
16:27 (IST)

India vs SA LIVE
Indian bowling unit will have the work cut out as two of the South African batters, Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw are coming into this game with some form

Full Scorecard
16:25 (IST)

India vs SA LIVE
Former skipper Virat Kohli is back in form with a couple of fifties on the trot in the competition. He in fact, anchored India to a famous win against Pakistan earlier

Full Scorecard
16:21 (IST)

India vs South Africa
Focus would be on KL Rahul as he hasn't been among runs since the start of the tournament. The right-hander needs to get back into the groove and provide India with some steady start

Full Scorecard
16:08 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE 
Playing XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Full Scorecard
16:08 (IST)

IND vs SA LIVE 
Playing XI
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Full Scorecard
16:07 (IST)

Full Scorecard
16:03 (IST)

India vs South Africa
Rohit Sharma has made the right call again and India will bat first against South Africa. There is one change for India. Axar Patel misses out and Deepak Hooda comes in

Full Scorecard
15:55 (IST)

India vs South Africa Live Updates:

Meanwhile, we can already see Virat Kohli taking throw-downs in the middle. A few Indians were also having fielding practice and Kohli joins them after a few with the bat.

Full Scorecard
15:52 (IST)

India vs South Africa Live Updates:

Pakistan have won the game against the Netherlands, though quite wobbly at the end, losing two many wickets. However, two of the three games today have been in favour of Pakistan. If it is going to be Pakistan's day India shall win the final encounter of the triple-header Sunday. Toss and playing XIs in a while.

Full Scorecard
Load More

Highlights

title-img
India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score and Updates, T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma 0*, KL Rahul 0*; IND 0/0 vs SA

India vs South Africa Live Score and Update, T20 World Cup: India eye third win on the trot in the tournament.

Preview: Team India will look to collect a hat-trick of wins when they take on South Africa in Perth on Sunday.

T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos

After beating Australia in the warm-ups, Team India began their Super 12s campaign with a nerve-wracking four-wicket win over Pakistan in Melbourne, before dishing out a more clinical performance against Netherlands in Sydney.

Against South Africa, however, they face their toughest challenge of the tournament so far, given the way the Proteas have been firing on all cylinders so far in the tournament.

The Temba Bavuma-led side, who were eliminated from the semi-final race last year despite winning four out of five matches, were denied a deserved win against Zimbabwe thanks to incessant rain that forced them to split points with their neighbours. They however, would collect their first win in style with a 104-run thrashing of Bangladesh.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Reeza Hendricks.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 16:34:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Spider-cam prevents Indians from potentially dismissing Masood; watch video
First Cricket News

India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2022: Spider-cam prevents Indians from potentially dismissing Masood; watch video

The ball hit the spider-cam wire after a mishit by Shan Masood off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling in the 15th over of the Pakistan innings.

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match Live
First Cricket News

India vs Netherlands Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 match Live

T20 World Cup: After their nerve-wracking four-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, Team India will look to make it two-in-two in their upcoming clash against Netherlands.

T20 World Cup: Team India arrive in Brisbane ahead of warm-up fixtures against Australia, New Zealand
First Cricket News

T20 World Cup: Team India arrive in Brisbane ahead of warm-up fixtures against Australia, New Zealand

The Indian team posted a clip of their journey from Perth to Brisbane on their official Instagram account on Saturday.