A tie between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh might have looked inconsequential at the start of the T20 World Cup or when the Super 12 fixtures were confirmed. However, a week into the round and the dynamics have completely changed.

With Zimbabwe beating Pakistan, they have made a big stride and now have a strong chance to qualify for the next round if they win today’s match. Zimbabwe head coach, after qualifying for the Super 12s, had said that his team will try and create as much damage as possible, and they surely did so by almost throwing Pakistan out of the tournament.

A Zimbabwe win against Bangladesh will entertain many neutral fans, but will not go well with South Africa and Pakistan fans.

On the contrary, a win for Bangladesh will keep everyone in the Group alive and the probabilities for South Africa and Pakistan will increase. But Bangladesh have looked lackluster in recent times.

Bangladesh have been historically threatening in multinational tournaments, but have looked below their usual standards in the shortest format of the game for quite a while. Their Asia Cup ouster in the first round only justifies the statement.

After a win against the Netherlands, they were blown away by the Proteas. Their batting has been a worry in the absence of senior pros including Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmadullah. The transitional phase has taken quite a toll on them.

A win here shall do a world of good for their confidence, more than their qualification to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was vocal about giving more game time to the lesser teams signifying the upsets this tournament has seen.

“I don’t think that we’re trying to put a statement out there. I think that with the upset between us and Pakistan and the upset between Ireland and England, I think the statement is already out there. It would be really good to involve some of the lesser teams because it creates that bit of excitement around the World Cup, especially when you do have the upsets, and it opens both groups up really nicely.”

A Zimbabwe victory, which is definitely not unlikely, will only give strength and more voice to that statement.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed

