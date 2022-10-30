Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates: Shanto gets half-century, BAN 126/4 after 17 overs

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe LIVE SCORE (t20)

Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe At The Gabba, Brisbane, 30 October, 2022

30 October, 2022
Starts 08:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

127/4 (17.0 ov)

Super 12 - Match 16
Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe

Yet To Bat

Bangladesh Zimbabwe
127/4 (17.0 ov) - R/R 7.47

Play In Progress

Mosaddek Hossain - 2

Afif Hossain - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Afif Hossain Batting 14 11 1 0
Mosaddek Hossain Batting 2 2 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Richard Ngarava 2 0 13 0
Sikandar Raza 3 0 23 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 122/4 (16.2)

5 (5) R/R: 7.5

Najmul Hossain Shanto 71(55) S.R (129.09)

c Craig Ervine b Sikandar Raza
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates: Shanto gets half-century, BAN 126/4 after 17 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates: Shanto gets half-century, BAN 126/4 after 17 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates: A resurgent Zimbabwe will face a lackluster Bangladesh as both the teams look to gain crucial points and keep their semi-final hopes alive. Bangladesh elect to bat first.

09:50 (IST)
wkt

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

16.2 Shanto is gone just when he looked to get going. That might not be good for Bangladesh. Shanto tries to go over the mid-off inside the circle, but doesn't time it well. Craige Ervine takes a dolly to remove the well-settled batter. That was a few yards inside the circle - completely mistimed. Najmul Shanto c Craige Ervine b Sikandar Raza 71(55)

09:47 (IST)
four

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

15.5 This is brilliant from Shanto. Now directs that full delivery through the vacant third-man region, more towards backward point in fact. 17 runs of that over and Bangladesh will look to go big from here.
Bangladesh: 120/3 after 16 overs

09:45 (IST)
four

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

15.2 Back-to-back boundaries and that 160 suddenly looks reachable. A slower delivery from Evans and Shanto plays it square on the leg side - pulls it away for four runs.

09:43 (IST)
six

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

15.1 Shanto hits first six of the innings! Evans bowls one right in the slot for laft-hander and Shanto doesn't miss out. Gets on his knee and heaves it over wide long-on region for a maximum!

09:37 (IST)
fifty

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

13.5 Fifty for Najmul Hossain Shanto! Places it towards deep mid-wicket and picks up an easy single to reach the milestone! 
Bangladesh: 95/3 after 14 overs

09:35 (IST)
wkt

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

12.5 That missed direct hit will not be significant as Shakib has to depart five balls later. Tries to sweep Williams, but finds a top edge, and Muzarbani is once again involved in the wicket. Dives to his right from backward square leg and takes a very good catch to end Bangladesh skipper's innings. Shakib Al Hasan c Blessing Muzarabani b Sean Williams 23(20)
Bangladesh: 87/3 after 13 overs

09:31 (IST)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

11.6 A complete mess up in the middle, between the wickets. Both the batters were caught in the middle of 22 yards, trying to take a quick single but not so confident. Rayn Burl had some time to collect and throw, but he couldn't execute a direct hit. Shakib would have been sent packing with a direct hit.
Bangladesh: 85/2 after 12 overs

09:28 (IST)
four

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

11.1 Another excellent shot to start Chatara's over. A full delivery to start the over and Shanto punches it through mid-off. Ervine dives hard but the ball goes through nevertheless. Shanto is shifting gears.

09:26 (IST)
four

10.4 A boundary after quite a while for Bangladesh. Some intent being shown by Bangladesh throughout the over after the drinks break. Shanto plays a reverse-sweep and Chatara has let it pass through him at short third man. Miss-fielding is definitely proving expensive for Zimbabwe.

Bangladesh: 74/2 after 11 overs

09:21 (IST)

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Live Scores and Updates

Just 4 runs in the 10th over. Brad Evans has done his job quite well, but so has other Zimbabwe bowlers. They have kept a stringent check on the batters. Bangladesh also seem to be quite content with the manner in which they are scoring runs at just above 6 runs per over.
Bangladesh: 63/2 after 10 overs 

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup, Live Scores and Updates: Shanto gets half-century, BAN 126/4 after 17 overs

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup Live Scores and Updates

A tie between Zimbabwe and Bangladesh might have looked inconsequential at the start of the T20 World Cup or when the Super 12 fixtures were confirmed. However, a week into the round and the dynamics have completely changed.

With Zimbabwe beating Pakistan, they have made a big stride and now have a strong chance to qualify for the next round if they win today’s match. Zimbabwe head coach, after qualifying for the Super 12s, had said that his team will try and create as much damage as possible, and they surely did so by almost throwing Pakistan out of the tournament.

A Zimbabwe win against Bangladesh will entertain many neutral fans, but will not go well with South Africa and Pakistan fans.

On the contrary, a win for Bangladesh will keep everyone in the Group alive and the probabilities for South Africa and Pakistan will increase. But Bangladesh have looked lackluster in recent times.

Bangladesh have been historically threatening in multinational tournaments, but have looked below their usual standards in the shortest format of the game for quite a while. Their Asia Cup ouster in the first round only justifies the statement.

After a win against the Netherlands, they were blown away by the Proteas. Their batting has been a worry in the absence of senior pros including Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Mahmadullah. The transitional phase has taken quite a toll on them.

A win here shall do a world of good for their confidence, more than their qualification to the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine was vocal about giving more game time to the lesser teams signifying the upsets this tournament has seen.

“I don’t think that we’re trying to put a statement out there. I think that with the upset between us and Pakistan and the upset between Ireland and England, I think the statement is already out there. It would be really good to involve some of the lesser teams because it creates that bit of excitement around the World Cup, especially when you do have the upsets, and it opens both groups up really nicely.”

A Zimbabwe victory, which is definitely not unlikely, will only give strength and more voice to that statement.

Squads

Zimbabwe: Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine(c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva(w), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Yasir Ali, Nasum Ahmed

Updated Date: October 30, 2022 09:51:14 IST

