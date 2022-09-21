Pakistan vs England: 'Three years felt like forever' — Alex Hales reacts after making fifty on international return

Making a return to the England side after a three-and-half-year absence, Alex Hales sparkled with the bat with a knock of 53 off 40 balls as he helped his side beat Pakistan by six wickets in the first T20I at Karachi.

Hales, who was out of the England side for a long time due to off-field issues, was recently called back to the national squad as the Three Lions look to build a trophy-winning squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan batted first in the match and scored 158/7 after which opener Hales scored a match-winning fifty to help England clinch the match with four balls to spare.

Talking about his return to the side and in the playing XI, Hales said it felt like another debut to him.

“It was a very special feeling to be back on the park for England,” Hales was quoted as saying by Sky Cricket. “Three years felt like forever. To go out and score 50 on my return in a winning team is the stuff dreams are made of.

“It is a nice feeling. Guys said in the past it was never down to cricket, missing the three years, that was never in doubt. But there was always nerves and pressure coming back after three years having not played. It felt like a debut again, so it was a very special night. It just feels like a dream come true to contribute with a half-century in a winning team in a country where I have a lot of good, special memories feels fantastic.”

Hales added that his experience of playing in the Pakistan Super League helped him score a fifty on return.

“You can’t (allow emotion in), you have to focus on winning a game of cricket against a very skilful bowling attack. You’ve got guys bowling at 150kph, so for me, it was all about getting over the line,” he said. “But to score 50 and steer us in the right direction meant a lot. This is a place where I’ve spent a lot of time over the last few years, it’s a place that means a lot to me.

“I’ve played in front of full houses here in Karachi and it’s something different. It’s one of the best atmospheres in world cricket.

