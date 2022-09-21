Pakistan vs England: Twitterati hail Harry Brook, Luke Wood as visitors go 1-0 in T20I series with six-wicket win

England marked their return to Pakistan after 17 long years with a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first of seven T20Is on Tuesday.

Opener Alex Hales made a successful comeback into the English side after a gap of over three years with a knock of 53 off 40 balls after valuable spells from Luke Wood (3/24) and Adil Rashid (2/27) helped restrict the Pakistanis to 158/7.

Hales, who had fallen out of favour with previous white-ball leader Eoin Morgan, forged a valuable fourth-wicket stand with Harry Brook, worth 55, to put his side in the driver’s seat after things looked tricky for the chasing side at one stage.

Brook provided the finishing touches after Hales was dismissed off Haris Rauf’s bowling, remaining unbeaten on 42 as the visiting team won with four balls to spare.

With regular white-ball captain Jos Buttler out of action currently due to a calf injury, all-rounder Moeen Ali took over as the captain. Buttler isn’t expected to play until the last two matches that take place in Lahore, and might end up skipping the whole series altogether as he has been advised to go easy on his recovery before the T20 World Cup.

Things haven’t been going Pakistan’s way in the recent weeks. They surrender their hopes of winning a third Asia Cup title with two defeats to Sri Lanka inside three days earlier this month. And both fans and experts will be growing more impatient with their latest display.

Here’s how Cricket Twitter reacted to the first T20I in Karachi:

HARRY, HARRY BROOK. HARRY, HARRY BROOK 🎶 — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 20, 2022

Luke Wood has been so impressive tonight which won’t surprise many who have seen him in county cricket It’s curious that England have a crop of excellent white-ball left-armers but don’t have any in Test cricket. #PAKvENG — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) September 20, 2022

Pak not just lose the match but also lost the identity of Pak cricket, by turning Blue from forever GREEN IDENTITY… How the green turns magically Blue, why???

We cricketers used to die for GREEN Shirts.

مجھے لگا شاید کراچی ڈولفنز کھیل رھی ھے@TheRealPCB @iramizraja pic.twitter.com/KRlNfqSx8J — Sabih Azhar (@sabih_azhar) September 20, 2022

What kind of attitude does Babar have? worst captaincy and batting, but still have no shame and regret. — zarnab (@Bornconfused129) September 20, 2022

