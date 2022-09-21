Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I stat attack: Alex Hales ends long wait, Mohammad Rizwan joins elite list and more

As England beat Pakistan in the first T20I on Tuesday, Alex Hales ended a long wait while Mohammad Rizwan joined an elite list.
Alex Hales and Harry Brook clinched England’s six-wicket win in the opening match of the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan, in Karachi’s National Stadium, on Tuesday.
Having won the toss and opted to bowl first, England restricted Pakistan to 158/7 from 20 overs. Pakistan might have felt they could have added 15-20 more runs, but wickets at regular intervals hurt their momentum after a strong start. Skipper Babar Azam (31) and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan (68) provided a fiery start to the hosts’ innings, forging an 85-run stand for the first wicket, before Adil Rashid cleaned up Babar Azam in the 10th over.
Debutant Luke Wood impressed with figures of 3/24 from four overs, and he played a major part in restricting Pakistan to 158. Barring Rizwan, none of the Pakistan batters could convert starts into big knocks, and the closest scorer after Azam was Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 17 balls).
Pakistan gained early momentum in England’s run-chase, removing Phil Salt (10) in the third over, and even managed to get rid of Dawid Malan (20) in the seventh over, but Alex Hales (53) and Harry Brook (42*) forged a 55-run stand for the fourth wicket, that changed the course of the game.
Hales was dismissed in the 17th over, but stand-in skipper Moeen Ali and Brook ensured England crossed the finish line with four deliveries to spare.
With the series now in early 1-0 favour of England, let’s take a look at some interesting statistics from the game:
Ali won the toss and chose to field at Karachi's National Stadium as the series officially got underway.
Buttler was named in the squad for the Pakistan tour despite picking up a calf injury during the Hundred, and the England white-ball captain has now been advised to take things slowly.
Brook forged a valuable fourth-wicket stand with Alex Hales that helped England chase down the target with six wickets and four balls to spare after Wood's 3/24 restricted Pakistan to 158/7.