  • Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I stat attack: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record and other numbers

Pakistan vs England, 6th T20I stat attack: Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli's record and other numbers

Here's a statistical roundup of the sixth T20I between Pakistan and England in Lahore, which the visitors won by eight wickets to take the series to a decider.

Babar Azam's unbeaten 87 helped Pakistan post a competitive total in the sixth T20I against England in Lahore. AP

The seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England is all set for a Sunday decider as the latter bounced back from consecutive defeats in style with a commanding victory in Lahore on Friday.

Facing a must-win scenario in the sixth match of the series, the Moeen Ali-led outfit produced a clinical display with the bat. Opening batter Phil Salt led from the front with a whirlwind 88 not out as the visitors chased the 170-run target set by Pakistan down with eight wickets and more than five overs to spare.

This was after another stellar display from Pakistan skipper Babar Azam, whose 59-ball 87 not out lent some respectability to the Pakistani innings, helping them set a competitive total after being reduced to 15/2 in the powerplay.

Pakistan had earlier clinched back-to-back thrillers — winning the fourth and fifth T20Is by 3 and 6 runs respectively. England’s powerful riposte, however, ensures the two teams lock horns in the winner-takes-all clash at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium this Sunday.

Read: Twitter reacts to England’s dominant series-leveling win over Pakistan

Along the way, several milestones were achieved and records were broken, which we take a look at in greater detail in our statistical roundup:

— Babar became the joint-fastest to complete 3,000 T20I runs alongside Virat Kohli, both taking 81 innings to reach the milestone.

— With this knock, Babar went past Martin Guptill and David Warner to become the batter with the second-highest number of half-centuries as an opener (23).

— England chasing the 170-run target down in just 14.3 overs is the second-fastest run chase for a target greater than or equal to 170.

— Phil Salt’s 19-ball half-century is the third-quickest fifty by an English batter in the format.

— England’s score of 82/1 at the end of the sixth over is their third-highest total at the end of the powerplay in T20Is, and the second-highest in men’s cricket.

Updated Date: October 01, 2022 01:32:45 IST

