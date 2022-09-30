Babar Azam equals Virat Kohli’s all-time T20I record during unbeaten 87 in sixth Pakistan-England T20I

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam added another feather to his cap on Friday, becoming the joint-fastest batter to 3,000 T20I runs alongside Virat Kohli.

And Babar brought up the milestone in style, smashing a towering six over long on off Richard Gleeson’s bowling in the 16th over after Pakistan were invited to bat by England in the sixth T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The Pakistan skipper moved to 57 with the shot and would add another 30 to his tally, finishing unbeaten on 87 as the hosts finished on 169/6 at the end of their innings. This was his second fifty-plus score of the series, having smashed an unbeaten 110 during a record run-chase in the second T20I in Karachi.

A superb strike to get to a special milestone 🔥#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/HKLWgwK5J9 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 30, 2022

Babar took 81 innings to reach the 3000-run mark in T20Is, the same number of innings Kohli took to reach the milestone. New Zealand’s Martin Guptill (101) and India skipper Rohit Sharma (108) occupy the next two spots in the list, while Ireland’s Paul Stirling is fifth — having taken 113 innings to reach the magical number.

Babar, however, is fourth in the list of highest run-scorers in the format, his overall T20I tally reading 3,036 runs at the end of the innings. Rohit leads this list with 3,694 runs to his name. Compatriot Kohli occupies the second spot with 3,663 runs while Guptill is third with 3,497 runs.

