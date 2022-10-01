Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  'Madness from Phil Salt': Twitter reacts to England's dominant series-leveling win over Pakistan in 6th T20I

Salt smashed an unbeaten 88 as England chased down the 170-run target set by Pakistan with eight wickets and more than five overs to spare.

England opener Phil Salt raises his bat in celebration after completing his half-century in the sixth T20I against Pakistan in Lahore. AP

After a couple of nerve-wracking thrillers, the Pakistan-England Twenty20 International series went back to the one-sided results as the visitors strolled to an eight-wicket win in Lahore on Friday.

The English top-order proved unstoppable on the day with opener Phil Salt smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries as the Moeen Ali-led side won with more than five overs to spare, levelling the seven-match series 3-3. Salt’s effort eclipsed Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 87, which helped the home team recover from a shaky start and post a competitive 169/6 on the board.

Read: Babar equals Kohli’s all-time record during 6th Pakistan-England T20I

Besides Salt, Alex Hales (27), Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions as the visitors were in complete control throughout the chase, not giving the Pakistanis any room to mount a comeback.

The two teams head to Sunday’s decider, which will be the third game to be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as well as the final match of England’s tour — their first trip to Pakistan in 17 years.

The match did garner plenty of interesting reactions on social media, including praise for both Salt and Babar. We take a look at some of the most interesting ones here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2022 00:36:54 IST

