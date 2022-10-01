After a couple of nerve-wracking thrillers, the Pakistan-England Twenty20 International series went back to the one-sided results as the visitors strolled to an eight-wicket win in Lahore on Friday.

The English top-order proved unstoppable on the day with opener Phil Salt smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries as the Moeen Ali-led side won with more than five overs to spare, levelling the seven-match series 3-3. Salt’s effort eclipsed Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 87, which helped the home team recover from a shaky start and post a competitive 169/6 on the board.

Besides Salt, Alex Hales (27), Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions as the visitors were in complete control throughout the chase, not giving the Pakistanis any room to mount a comeback.

The two teams head to Sunday’s decider, which will be the third game to be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as well as the final match of England’s tour — their first trip to Pakistan in 17 years.

The match did garner plenty of interesting reactions on social media, including praise for both Salt and Babar. We take a look at some of the most interesting ones here:

This match was organized just to Phil Salt in Pak’s wounds. — El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) September 30, 2022

What madness from Phil Salt. Powerplay batting done right is a treat to watch. #PakvEng — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2022

170 target gunned down in 14.3 overs 🤯 This is the second quickest run chase for a target >=170 Netherlands chased down 193 in 13.5 overs vs Ireland in 2014, a stunning heist in the first round of the T20 WC that saw them qualify to the Super 10.#PAKvENG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 30, 2022

The words are not found to criticize Babar Azam and the words are felt short when you try to describe the greatness of him! Babar Azam is simply a Nasha in cricket! #PAKvENG — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 30, 2022

