Salt smashed an unbeaten 88 as England chased down the 170-run target set by Pakistan with eight wickets and more than five overs to spare.
After a couple of nerve-wracking thrillers, the Pakistan-England Twenty20 International series went back to the one-sided results as the visitors strolled to an eight-wicket win in Lahore on Friday.
The English top-order proved unstoppable on the day with opener Phil Salt smashing an unbeaten 88 off just 41 deliveries as the Moeen Ali-led side won with more than five overs to spare, levelling the seven-match series 3-3. Salt’s effort eclipsed Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 87, which helped the home team recover from a shaky start and post a competitive 169/6 on the board.
Besides Salt, Alex Hales (27), Dawid Malan (26) and Ben Duckett (26 not out) chipped in with valuable contributions as the visitors were in complete control throughout the chase, not giving the Pakistanis any room to mount a comeback.
The two teams head to Sunday’s decider, which will be the third game to be hosted at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium as well as the final match of England’s tour — their first trip to Pakistan in 17 years.
The match did garner plenty of interesting reactions on social media, including praise for both Salt and Babar. We take a look at some of the most interesting ones here:
How about that for an innings 🔥💥
🇵🇰#PAKvENG 🏴 | @PhilSalt1 pic.twitter.com/xneJSzd0CN
— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 30, 2022
#ENGvsPAK pic.twitter.com/SbtgkTh4WF
— England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 30, 2022
This match was organized just to Phil Salt in Pak’s wounds.
— El Chopernos (@El_Chopernos) September 30, 2022
What madness from Phil Salt. Powerplay batting done right is a treat to watch. #PakvEng
— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 30, 2022
170 target gunned down in 14.3 overs 🤯
This is the second quickest run chase for a target >=170
Netherlands chased down 193 in 13.5 overs vs Ireland in 2014, a stunning heist in the first round of the T20 WC that saw them qualify to the Super 10.#PAKvENG
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 30, 2022
The words are not found to criticize Babar Azam and the words are felt short when you try to describe the greatness of him! Babar Azam is simply a Nasha in cricket! #PAKvENG
— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 30, 2022
