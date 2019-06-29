Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'The worst, selfish captaincy ever', Gulbadin Naib faces heat on Twitter after narrow loss
Gulbadin Naib conceded 18 runs in the 46th over which proved to be the deciding factor behind Pakistan's nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|7
|6
|1
|0
|12
|India
|6
|5
|0
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|England
|7
|4
|3
|0
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Sri Lanka
|7
|2
|3
|2
|6
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|7
|1
|5
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
Leeds: Pakistan has edged Afghanistan by three wickets with two balls to spare in a tense finish to overhaul England and move into fourth spot on the Cricket World Cup standings.
Imad Wasim hit a boundary for the winning runs and finished unbeaten on 49 with Pakistan on 230-7. He shared a 24-run stand with No 9 Wahab Riaz, who was unbeaten on 15.
Wahab, with Pakistan needing 16 off 11, hit a six off Rashid Khan and then ran a risky two — despite the two unnecessary run outs that compounded pressure earlier in the innings.
A small group of fans spilled onto the field at Headingley to congratulate the players, waving flags and causing all kinds of issues for the security.
Teenage paceman Shaheen Afridi took 4-47 earlier as Pakistan restricted Afghanistan to 227-9. It was an eighth consecutive loss for Afghanistan and a second narrow defeat to a regional rival — it followed an 11-run loss to two-time champion India.
At one stage, Pakistan were six down for 182 runs after 45 overs. They needed 46 runs from five overs when Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib decided to bowl the over. It proved to be a bad move as he conceded 18 runs, which turned the things around for Pakistan.
Here's how twitter reacted to Pakistan's win and Naib's expensive over:
'Worst, selfish captaincy ever'
'Tactical errors'
'The winning moment'
With inputs from AP
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jun 29, 2019 23:33:01 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Imad Wasim keeps his nerves to guide Pakistan to thrilling three-wicket win over neighbours
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Struggling Rashid Khan will show his class against Pakistan, says Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib
Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match Preview: Sarfaraz Ahmed and Co must keep resurgent run going for semi-finals spot