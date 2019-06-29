First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 36 Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 6 Jun 29, 2019
THA vs MDV
Thailand beat Maldives by 5 wickets
ICC CWC Jun 30, 2019
ENG vs IND
Edgbaston, Birmingham
ICC CWC Jul 01, 2019
SL vs WI
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Afghanistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'The worst, selfish captaincy ever', Gulbadin Naib faces heat on Twitter after narrow loss

Gulbadin Naib conceded 18 runs in the 46th over which proved to be the deciding factor behind Pakistan's nervy three-wicket win over Afghanistan.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 29, 2019 23:33:01 IST

Leeds: Pakistan has edged Afghanistan by three wickets with two balls to spare in a tense finish to overhaul England and move into fourth spot on the Cricket World Cup standings.

Imad Wasim hit a boundary for the winning runs and finished unbeaten on 49 with Pakistan on 230-7. He shared a 24-run stand with No 9 Wahab Riaz, who was unbeaten on 15.

Wahab, with Pakistan needing 16 off 11, hit a six off Rashid Khan and then ran a risky two — despite the two unnecessary run outs that compounded pressure earlier in the innings.

A small group of fans spilled onto the field at Headingley to congratulate the players, waving flags and causing all kinds of issues for the security.

Teenage paceman Shaheen Afridi took 4-47 earlier as Pakistan restricted Afghanistan to 227-9. It was an eighth consecutive loss for Afghanistan and a second narrow defeat to a regional rival — it followed an 11-run loss to two-time champion India.

At one stage, Pakistan were six down for 182 runs after 45 overs. They needed 46 runs from five overs when Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib decided to bowl the over. It proved to be a bad move as he conceded 18 runs, which turned the things around for Pakistan.

Here's how twitter reacted to Pakistan's win and Naib's expensive over:

'Worst, selfish captaincy ever'

 

'Tactical errors'

'The winning moment'

With inputs from AP

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2019 23:33:01 IST

Tags : Cricket, Gulbadin Naib, Headingley, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imad Wasim, Pakistan Vs Afghanistan, Rashid Khan, Twitter, Wahab Riaz, World Cup 2019 Afghanistan, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
Pakistan 8 4 3 1 9
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 7 2 3 2 6
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 8 0 8 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all