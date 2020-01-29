First Cricket
Pakistan seamer Sohail Tanvir hails IPL as world's top T20 league, regrets not playing in tournament beyond first season

Sohail Tanvir said he had learnt a lot as a youngster playing in the first IPL with Shane Warne as his captain.

Press Trust of India, Jan 29, 2020 17:26:48 IST

Karachi: Discarded Pakistan left-arm pacer Sohail Tanvir has said that he regrets not to have got the opportunity to play in the IPL after its opening season, a tournament which he rates as the "top T20 league" in the world.

Pakistan seamer Sohail Tanvir hails IPL as worlds top T20 league, regrets not playing in tournament beyond first season

Sohail Tanvir featured in the first edition of the IPL for Rajasthan Royals. AFP

"Yes, as a professional cricketer there is regret that me and other Pakistani players can't appear in the IPL. It is realistically the top T20 league in the world and which player would not like to play in it," Tanvir said.

The 35-year old was the best bowler of the inaugural IPL, leading Rajasthan Royals to a title triumph but since then no Pakistani player has featured in the IPL due to strained political and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Tanvir said he had learnt a lot as a youngster playing in the first IPL with Shane Warne as his captain.

"I learnt a lot not only on the field but after sharing the dressing room with some very senior players. Warne was a great motivator and shrewd captain and used me beautifully in that IPL," Tanvir told Gports on the GTV news channel.

Tanvir, who last played for Pakistan in April 2017 in the West Indies in a T20I, has been a regular in T20 leagues around the world and is considered as a specialist bowler.

"In the last one year I have intentionally cut down on my T20 league appearances because I now want to play more for Pakistan and that is why I have concentrated on playing in domestic cricket in all formats," he said.

"I have not given up hope of getting a recall to the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup and World T20 this year. Then we also have another World T20 next year in India. The fact that the selectors have recalled Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik for the series against Bangladesh has given me lot of hope. It means seniors are still in contention."

Tanvir said he was a bit disappointed at being ignored by the selectors after topping the national T20 championship bowling chart a few months back.

"But it is part and parcel of any professional cricketer's life. I will now give my best in the coming Pakistan Super League. It is good that the chief selector has said that performances in the PSL will be taken into consideration for the coming series," he said.

Updated Date: Jan 29, 2020 17:26:48 IST

