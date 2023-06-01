Days after leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title, MS Dhoni successfully underwent surgery on his left knee in Mumbai.

The news of Dhoni undergoing the surgery was confirmed by CSK Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kasi Viswanathan on Thursday evening, raising hopes of his participation in the 17th season of the IPL next year.

Dhoni had flown to Mumbai from Ahmedabad, where CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the summit clash, and consulted sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, a member of the BCCI medical panel. He then underwent surgery at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai’s Andheri West.

“Yes, Dhoni has had a successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday. He is doing fine and the surgery happened in the morning. I don’t have details. I am yet to get all the details about the nature of surgery and other things,” Viswanathan was quoted as telling PTI on Thursday.

Read | How CSK skipper MS Dhoni managed the knee issue during IPL 2023

“He will be discharged in a day or two. He would be resting for a few days before his extensive rehabilitation starts. It is now expected that he would have enough time to get fit to play in the next IPL,” another source told PTI.

Dhoni played the recently-concluded season with a heavy strapping on his left knee and while he had little issue discharging wicket-keeping duties, there were times when he was seen limping on the field, including while performing a lap of honour around the MA Chidambaram Stadium at the end of CSK’s final home game of the league stage.

Watch: Dhoni’s lightning-fast stumping to dismiss Gill in CSK-GT title clash

Dhoni, meanwhile, had hinted at playing another season in the cash-rich league during the presentation ceremony after the rain-delayed final.

The former India captain, who had announced his international retirement in August 2020 more than a year after making his final appearance in the blue jersey, was widely expected to bring the curtains down on his glittering IPL career at the end of the 2023 season and sign off on a high, especially if Chennai ended up winning the title.

Dhoni however, made mention of the amount of love he had received from the Yellow Army in the 16th season, and that he would want to “give something back” to the fans, presumably with one more season. He, however, added that his participation in the following season would depend on the state of his physical fitness, and that he had “six, seven months” to decide on the matter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.