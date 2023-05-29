Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was in some fine form behind the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday.

In the seventh over of GT’s innings, Dhoni successfully stumped GT opener Shubman Gill with some precision. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler who delivered that over. Jadeja bowled a flat delivery, and Gill, playing for the turn, missed on playing shot completely as Dhoni quickly collected the ball and dismantled the bails before Gill could make his ground.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to field first. Both CSK and GT remained unchanged. Gill was dismissed for 39 after Chahar dropped a chance earlier on while fielding. However, riding on fifties from Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan, GT went onto post 214/4.

Dhoni is playing his 250th IPL match, becoming the first-ever cricketer to do so in the tournament.

