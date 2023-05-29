Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler who delivered that over. Jadeja bowled a flat delivery, and Gill, playing for the turn, missed on playing shot completely as Dhoni quickly collected the ball and dismantled the bails before Gill could make his ground.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni was in some fine form behind the wickets during the Indian Premier League (IPL) final against Gujarat Titans (GT) in Ahmedabad on Monday.
Lightning fast MSD! ⚡️ ⚡️
How about that for a glovework 👌 👌
Big breakthrough for @ChennaiIPL as @imjadeja strikes! 👍 👍#GT lose Shubman Gill.
Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/WsYLvLrRhp #TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/iaaPHQFNsy
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023
In the seventh over of GT’s innings, Dhoni successfully stumped GT opener Shubman Gill with some precision. Ravindra Jadeja was the bowler who delivered that over. Jadeja bowled a flat delivery, and Gill, playing for the turn, missed on playing shot completely as Dhoni quickly collected the ball and dismantled the bails before Gill could make his ground.
Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to field first. Both CSK and GT remained unchanged. Gill was dismissed for 39 after Chahar dropped a chance earlier on while fielding. However, riding on fifties from Wriddhiman Saha and Sai Sudharsan, GT went onto post 214/4.
Dhoni is playing his 250th IPL match, becoming the first-ever cricketer to do so in the tournament.
MS Dhoni's possible retirement has been the biggest talking point this IPL 2023 but there's no confirmation of it.
Though Dhoni is yet to directly address questions over his future as a player in the IPL, he has dropped a number of hints over his supposed retirement throughout the season.
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni is widely believed to be playing his last season in the IPL this year though he is yet to make a confirmatory statement on the same.