MS Dhoni added another glorious chapter in his illustrious career with a fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title win for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday. Dhoni is only the second captain besides Rohit Sharma to win five IPL titles as CSK tied with Mumbai Indians to become the joint most successful team in the cash-tich T20 league.

In the final on Monday, which was moved to reserve day due to incessant rain on Sunday, CSK crushed defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets (DLS method).

Youngster Sai Sudharshan stole the limelight in the first innings scoring a quick-fire 96 off 47 and Shubman Gill added 39 off 20 as GT accumulated a mammoth 214/4 batting first.

Don’t Miss: Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s last over heroics that helped CSK clinch title

The chase was interrupted by rain immediately after it got underway and after a long break, CSK were handed a revised target of 171 in 15 overs.

Devon Conway gave CSK the perfect platform with a player-of-the-match knock of 47 off 25 and Shivam Dube added to GT’s misery by scoring 32 not out off 21.

The winning runs though came from Ravindra Jadeja’s bat who struck a four and a six on the last two balls of the final innings when 10 was needed to help CSK become the IPL 2023 champions.

Dhoni’s knee injury

Dhoni opted for a rare promotion in the batting order in the final, coming ahead of Jadeja but got out for a golden duck. It however matters for little as CSK are the champions once again.

It’s amazing how Dhoni has managed to win his fifth IPL title at the age of 41 and making the achievement even more wonderful is the fact that Dhoni did all this while managing a knee injury throughout the season.

Read | Jadeja’s regains CSK fans’ love as IPL 2023 gets fitting finale

CSSK coach Stephen Fleming revealed as early as 12 April that Dhoni was struggling with a knee injury that has “restricted” his movement.

“He (Dhoni) is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, hindering him somewhat. His fitness has been professional. He comes in months before the tournament starts. He does some nets in Ranchi, but his main pre-season is a month before he comes to Chennai,” Fleming told reporters after CSK suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals.

Fleming had back then also added that the team was confident about Dhoni “managing himself”.

And that’s what happened.

It’s an art that Dhoni has learnt since he retired from international cricket in 2020. With no competitive cricket besides IPL, Dhoni’s preparation for the T20 leagues revolves around fitness training and nets sessions to get ready to play for CSK.

Dhoni had earlier said that it took him 4 months to get ready for IPL 2023.

He was also seen wearing a knee brace during the IPL 2023 to manage the pain.

To go through the entire season Dhoni demoted himself in the batting order, regularly coming out to bat after Jadeja and batting as low as at No 8.

Dhoni to seek medical advice

It has now been confirmed by CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan that Dhoni will be seeking medical advice to treat his knee injury issues.

“Yes, it is true that Dhoni will be taking medical advice for his left knee injury and accordingly decide. If surgery is advised, it can only be ascertained after reports come out, it will be completely his call,” Kasi Viswanathan told the news agency PTI.

Will Dhoni retire due to a knee injury? Viswanathan allayed those fears.

“Frankly, we are not even thinking on those lines as we haven’t reached that stage,” he said. “It will be completely Dhoni’s call. But I can tell you in CSK, we haven’t entertained those thoughts.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.