'Moshin Khan for India': Fans want BCCI to fast-track pacer into Team India

In IPL 2022 Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a horrid start against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

Within a few minutes into the match, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed for a golden duck off left-arm pacer Mohsin’s Khan bowling. Even before the South African could prove himself on the field, he fell to Mohsin without scoring in the very first over.

The ball that took du Plessis’s wicket was a near-perfect one for the left-arm pacer who pitched on and around the middle and off stump. When du Plessis tried to push it, he got an edge before it was easily grabbed by LSG’s wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock.

du Plessis has now become the first skipper to be dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL eliminator. He also joined an exclusive list of captains with a similar record in the playoffs stage of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, fans on social media were in complete awe of the left-arm pacer Mohsin. Many termed him better than Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik, while others suggested that he should be fast-tracked into the Indian team.

In IPL 2022, Mohsin has been one of the good finds for LSG. He has impressed one and all with this performance with the new ball. Mohsin Khan has taken 14 wickets this season from nine matches at an economy rate of 5.96.

In Wednesday’s match, he ended with figures of 1 for 25 as RCB made 207/4. Bangalore won the match by 14 runs after LSG were restricted to 193/6.

