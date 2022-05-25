IPL 2022: RCB skipper Faf du Plessis dismissed for a golden duck by Mohsin Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got off to a shaky start after being invited to bat by the Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator 1 of IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who looked in good nick in the team's eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in their final league game, was dismissed for a golden duck off Mohsin's Khan bowling, departing in the penultimate delivery of the first over after nicking the ball to keeper Quinton de Kock.

Captains to register a golden duck in #IPLPlayoffs 2008: Shane Warne

2009: Anil Kumble

2011: Daniel Vettori

2015: MS Dhoni

2020: Rohit Sharma

2022: Faf du Plessis*#LSGvRCB — ComeOn Cricket 🏏🇮🇳 (@ComeOnCricket) May 25, 2022

Du Plessis, thus became the first captain to be dismissed for a golden duck in the IPL eliminator, and joined an exclusive list of skippers with a similar score in the playoffs stage of the tournament.

Faf du Plessis is the first captain to get a golden duck in an #IPLEliminator — Cricbaba (@thecricbaba) May 25, 2022

Du Plessis isn't the only senior RCB batter to have been dismissed in their first delivery of the innings — opener and former captain Virat Kohli has been dismissed for that score thrice this season, two of which came in consecutive innings against Lucknow and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Left-arm seamer Khan, who has been one of Lucknow's standout performers this season, got his side off to an ideal start with a superb opening over, conceding just four runs in addition to getting du Plessis dismissed in the penultimate delivery. Some aggressive hitting by No 3 batter Rajat Patidar though, helped the three-time runners-up recover to 52/1 at the end of the powerplay.

