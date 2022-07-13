Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets

Mohammed Shami became the fastest Indian bowler to 150 ODI wickets in the first India vs England ODI at the Kennington Oval.The seamer needed 80 matches to 150 ODI wickets. Shami, who returned match figures of 3/31 from seven overs in India's 10-wicket win, achieved the feat with his second wicket of the match.

In the 15th over of the game, Shami dismissed English captain Jos Buttler to achieve the landmark. He also scalped the wickets of Ben Stokes and Craig Overton. The 31-year-old broke the record of former pacer Ajit Agarkar who had completed 150 ODI wickets in 97 matches. Coincidentally, Agarkar had also marked the milestone at the same venue in 2002 against Sri Lanka.

Overall, Shami is third joint-fastest to reach 150 ODI wickets. He shares the record with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. Mitchell Starc from Australia holds the record for the fastest 150 wickets in ODIs in just 77 matches with Pakistan's Saqlain Mushtaq second. He got to 150 ODI scalps in 78 matches.

After the first ODI at The Oval, Shami has 151 wickets from 80 ODIs at an average of 25.32. His economy rate is 5.61. In 60 Tests, he has 216 wickets at an average of 27.45. He also has 18 wickets from 17 T20Is at an economy rate of 9.54.

Apart from Shami, Jasprit Bumrah had a great time in the first ODI as the pacer took career-best figures of 6/19 to bowl England out for just 110 runs in 25.2 overs. Four of his six wickets came in the powerplay.

In reply, India got the job done in 18.4 overs with openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan staying unbeaten to help the visitors take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The second match of the series will be played at the Lord's on 14 June.

