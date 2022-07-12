India vs England, 1st ODI Stat Attack: Bumrah's milestones and other interesting numbers

England were bowled out for 110 in the first ODI against India at Kennington Oval, London. Indian pacers especially Jasprit Bumrah rattled the home side's batting line up as the right-hander returned with figures of 6/19 in 7.2 overs. Bumrah's dismissals included the wickets of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, David Willey and Brydon Carse.

After being put into bat, the hosts were off to a dismal start as they lost wickets at quick succession and were reduced to 68/8. Later, Willey and Brydon tried to provide some resistance to the side with a partnership of 35 runs for the ninth wicket but couldn't really help the team put up a big total.

We now take a look at some interesting numbers from the ODI series opener:

— Bumrah's six-fer is the third-best ODI figures for an Indian bowler. Stuart Binny leads the chart with 6/4 while Anil Kumble is at number two with 6/12.

— England's 110 is the lowest ODI total against India. Previous one was 125 that they scored in 2006 in Jaipur.

— Mohammed Shami is at number five in the list of bowlers to have taken fewest balls to 150 ODI wickets. The pacer bowled 4,071 deliveries. Australia's Mitchell Starc is at the top.

— Bumrah's 6/19 is the fourth-best ODI figures in England. Waqar Younis has the best figures where he picked 7 for 36 in Leeds back in 2001.

