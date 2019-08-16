First Cricket
Mike Hesson says he is 'unsure' of his selection as Team India coach after his interview

Hesson has earlier been the coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He has also coached franchise teams like Kings XI Punjab and Otago Volts. He managed to take New Zealand to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2015.

Asian News International, Aug 16, 2019 16:25:49 IST

Mumbai: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later on Friday.

"I am unsure. They are making a decision this afternoon. You guys will hear about the decision the same time I will," Hesson told reporters after giving an interview for the position of Team India's head coach.

File image of Mike Hesson. Reuters

Hesson has earlier been the coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He has also coached franchise teams like Kings XI Punjab and Otago Volts.

He managed to take New Zealand to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2015.

Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee –Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, are expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later on Friday.

The interview of all the shortlisted candidates will be taking place in Mumbai for the appointment of the coach and the announcement is likely at 7 pm.

On 12 August, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.

Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post –former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.

Other than Hesson, the only shortlisted candidate is Australia's Tom Moody, with West Indian Phil Simmons recently opting out of the interview process.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 16:25:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Cricket Advisory Committee, India, Indian Cricket Team, Lalchand Rajput, Mike Hesson, New Zealand, Phil Simmons, Ravi Shastri, Robin Singh, Sports, SportsTracker, Team India, Tom Moody

