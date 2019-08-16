Mike Hesson says he is 'unsure' of his selection as Team India coach after his interview
Hesson has earlier been the coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He has also coached franchise teams like Kings XI Punjab and Otago Volts. He managed to take New Zealand to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2015.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 CSG Vs DEL Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 12 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs SMP Dindigul Dragons beat Siechem Madurai Panthers by 45 runs
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 SMP Vs VBKV Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets
- Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2019 DEL Vs CSG Chepauk Super Gillies beat Dindigul Dragons by 5 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Netherlands Women by 93 runs
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands IREW Vs SCOW Ireland Women beat Scotland Women by 9 wickets
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands NEDW Vs SCOW Scotland Women beat Netherlands Women by 62 runs (D/L method)
- Women's Quadrangular Series in Netherlands THAW Vs IREW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 7 wickets (D/L method)
- Scotland Tri-Series, 2019 SCO Vs OMA Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
- India in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Match Abandoned
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Aug 22nd, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Aug 22nd, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 22nd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 IREW vs PNGW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 BANW vs NEDW - Aug 29th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier Warm-up Matches, 2019 SCOW vs NAMW - Aug 29th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BB vs MW - Aug 16th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IB vs IG - Aug 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT vs SL - Aug 17th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Venkaiah Naidu for regional Supreme Court benches to ensure equitable justice but logistics, lawyers' groups may be hurdles
-
Tracking India's economic slowdown: Narendra Modi's $5 trillion goal is wishful thinking unless Rs 100 lakh cr infra puzzle is solved
-
MHA to conduct comprehensive review of coastal security after glaring gaps flagged by Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba
-
Israel grants US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib to enter West Bank on humanitarian grounds
-
BS Yediyurappa to visit Delhi today to finalise Karnataka cabinet expansion, will hold talks with Amit Shah, Narendra Modi
-
Raqs-e-Inquilab: In conflict-riddled Kashmir, artists feel compelled to take to the easel, poetry
-
Taapsee Pannu on Mission Mangal: More audiences come to theatres when there's a male star involved
-
Atletico Madrid preview: With Joao Felix adding silk to Diego Simeone's steely side, new-look Atleti launch title challenge
-
As Maharashtra floods yet again, residents of a village in Kolhapur gather what remains of their lives
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|6939
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Mumbai: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson, who gave his interview for the position of head coach of team India, said he is unsure and will get to hear the decision later on Friday.
"I am unsure. They are making a decision this afternoon. You guys will hear about the decision the same time I will," Hesson told reporters after giving an interview for the position of Team India's head coach.
File image of Mike Hesson. Reuters
Hesson has earlier been the coach of New Zealand and Kenya. He has also coached franchise teams like Kings XI Punjab and Otago Volts.
He managed to take New Zealand to the finals of Cricket World Cup 2015.
Three-member Cricket Advisory Committee –Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy, are expected to announce the new coach of the Indian men's cricket team later on Friday.
The interview of all the shortlisted candidates will be taking place in Mumbai for the appointment of the coach and the announcement is likely at 7 pm.
On 12 August, BCCI had shortlisted six candidates for the men's team's head coach including current Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri.
Apart from Shastri, there were two more Indians who were shortlisted for the post –former cricketers Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.
Other than Hesson, the only shortlisted candidate is Australia's Tom Moody, with West Indian Phil Simmons recently opting out of the interview process.
Updated Date:
Aug 16, 2019 16:25:49 IST
Also See
Ravi Shastri, Mike Hesson among six names shortlisted by BCCI for Team India's head coach position, says report
Phil Simmons opts out of interview process citing personal reasons; leaves CAC with five candidates to chose India's new coach
Ravi Shastri favourite to get another stint as India head coach; Sanjay Bangar's job on the line