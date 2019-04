23:58 (IST)

Rohit Sharma, winning captain: Hardik's hitting is at a different level and it's helping the team and helping him. He wanted to contribute with bat and ball. He didn't have much cricket before IPL so he wanted to prove a point, to himself more than anyone else. The way he's hitting holds us in a better position. It will help us win those crucial games. (On Malinga) I've been talking about him more often, how he's been an important member of this squad. His performance matters to us. Now he's back from Sri Lanka with that sort of performance. It will help us moving forward because his form is very critical. Trust me, bowling at Wankhede in the death overs is not easy. He held his nerve against one of the best in the world. Credit to the bowlers as well to restrict a strong RCB line-up to 170.