Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Monday.

RCB might have heaved a huge sigh of relief after finally getting off the mark IPL 2019 with a win over KXIP. After 6 losses and one win from 7 matches, they still mathematically have a chance of making it to the Playoffs. But for that, they have to go rampant. The old guards - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have led from the front.

Marcus Stoinis too has shown the spark. The batting is slowly starting to come good. It's the bowling that still needs further improvement. Umesh Yadav hasn't exuded confidence and he will be looking to up the ante big time.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a roller coaster ride. After a thrilling win over KXIP, they lost to RR at the Wankhede in the last match. Their bowling faltered and there are chances that they will fall back upon their most trusted man in the bowling unit - Lasith Malinga - by bringing him back in starting eleven. The batsmen still need the learn the art of acing the middle overs. A lot will depend on how they tackle Yuzvendra Chahal. Expect a cracker at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's IPL 2019 match between MI and RCB

When will MI vs RCB fixture take place?



The match between MI vs RCB will take place on 15 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI-RCB fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?