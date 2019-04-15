First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 30 Apr 14, 2019
SRH vs DC
Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
IPL | Match 29 Apr 14, 2019
KKR vs CSK
Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
IPL Apr 15, 2019
MI vs RCB
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
UAE in ZIM Apr 16, 2019
ZIM vs UAE
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, MI vs RCB: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 15, 2019 08:56:46 IST

Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium in the 31st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 on Monday.

RCB might have heaved a huge sigh of relief after finally getting off the mark IPL 2019 with a win over KXIP. After 6 losses and one win from 7 matches, they still mathematically have a chance of making it to the Playoffs. But for that, they have to go rampant. The old guards - Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have led from the front.

Marcus Stoinis too has shown the spark. The batting is slowly starting to come good. It's the bowling that still needs further improvement. Umesh Yadav hasn't exuded confidence and he will be looking to up the ante big time.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a match-winning 85-run partnership in 70 balls. against KXIP Sportzpics

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers stitched a match-winning 85-run partnership in 70 balls. against KXIP Sportzpics

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have had a roller coaster ride. After a thrilling win over KXIP, they lost to RR at the Wankhede in the last match. Their bowling faltered and there are chances that they will fall back upon their most trusted man in the bowling unit - Lasith Malinga - by bringing him back in starting eleven. The batsmen still need the learn the art of acing the middle overs. A lot will depend on how they tackle Yuzvendra Chahal. Expect a cracker at the Wankhede Stadium.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's IPL 2019 match between MI and RCB

When will MI vs RCB fixture take place?

The match between MI vs RCB will take place on 15 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The MI-RCB fixture will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the match begin?

The fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?
The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 09:01:56 IST

Tags : AB De Villiers, Cricket, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 MI, IPL 2019 RCB, Live Streaming, MI, RCB, Rohit Sharma, Sports, Virat Kohli, Wankhede Stadium

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 8 7 1 0 14
2
Delhi
 8 5 3 0 10
3
Kolkata
 8 4 4 0 8
4
Mumbai
 7 4 3 0 8
5
Punjab
 8 4 4 0 8
6
Hyderabad
 7 3 4 0 6
7
Rajasthan
 7 2 5 0 4
8
Bangalore
 7 1 6 0 2
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 New Zealand 3570 108
3 South Africa 4397 105
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4737 93
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 7259 123
2 India 8508 120
3 New Zealand 6071 112
4 South Africa 6181 112
5 Australia 5701 108
6 Pakistan 5147 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5726 122
3 England 3036 121
4 Australia 3613 120
5 South Africa 3366 120
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all