Manoj Tiwary slams ton in Ranji Trophy, wins hearts with handwritten note for wife

Manoj Tiwary, who is serving as a minister in the incumbent Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, is also an intrinsic member of the Bengal team in the Ranji Trophy semi-final against Madhya Pradesh. He slammed a brilliant century in the first innings and courtesy this effort, Bengal were still in the game.

However, as soon as he got to this milestone, he removed his helmet, took out a handwritten note and celebrated by remembering his wife and children.

Tiwary, who serves as the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports in West Bengal, hauled Bengal out of a tricky position as he scored his successive ton in Ranji Trophy. He had earlier notched up a century against Jharkhand in the last match, which was the quarter final.

Tiwary held this handwritten note aloft and this had the name of his wife and other family members along with a heart sign. “I love you. Susmita (My sweetypiee),” read the hand-written note.

Bengal resumed the day on 197/5 with seasoned batter Manoj Tiwary batting on his overnight score of 84. The right-hander went on to complete a fine hundred (102) in the first session of the third day's play. This was his 29th first-class ton. He was given great support by all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed (116), who also brought up his maiden first-class hundred after he resumed his innings on 72.

The only other batter who reached double figures was Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (22), but despite all these efforts, Bengal was knocked over for 273 in 89.2 overs in response to MP’s 341. There was a time when Bengal was reduced to 54 for five but thanks to the partnership between Tiwary and Shahbaz, they posted 273. The pair added 183 runs for the sixth wicket to bail the team out of a precarious situation.

In their second innings, Madhya Pradesh had an iffy start as they lost a few quick wickets, but then Rajat Patidar played an attacking innings and his unbeaten half-century has put Madhya Pradesh in the ascendancy and they now have an overall lead of 231 runs.