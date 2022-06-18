West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and Update: Hosts look to continue dominance

Bangladesh were 50/2, trailing West Indies by 112 runs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the crease at the end of Day 2 in the second innings in Antigua.

The visitors had a dismal start to the Test after they were bundled out for 103 in the first innings. Later, West Indies scored 265 in reply after Brathwaite struck 94 for the side.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

