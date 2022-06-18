Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and Update: Hosts look to continue dominance

Cricket

West Indies Vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs Bangladesh At Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 16 June, 2022

16 June, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
Bangladesh

Bangladesh

103/10 (32.5 ov)

50/2 (20.0 ov)

1st Test
West Indies

West Indies

265/10 (112.5 ov)

Bangladesh West Indies
103/10 (32.5 ov) - R/R 3.14 265/10 (112.5 ov) - R/R 2.35
50/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 2.5

Stumps

Bangladesh trail by 112 runs

Najmul Hossain Shanto - 8

Mahmudul Hasan Joy - 7

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batting 18 60 2 0
Najmul Hossain Shanto Batting 8 23 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kemar Roach 8 4 19 0
Alzarri Joseph 6 2 14 2
Current Partnership Last Wicket 35/2 (11.4)

15 (15) R/R: 1.8

Mehidy Hasan 2(6) S.R (33.33)

c Kyle Mayers b Alzarri Joseph

West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and Update: Hosts look to continue dominance

Live cricket score West Indies vs Bangladesh, 1st Test ball by ball Commentary, Live update and scoreboard, watch Full Live streaming online of today cricket Match WI vs Ban

West Indies Vs Bangladesh Live cricket score and Update: Hosts look to continue dominance

Bangladesh were 50/2 at the end of Day 2. AFP

Bangladesh were 50/2, trailing West Indies by 112 runs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Najmul Hossain Shanto at the crease at the end of Day 2 in the second innings in Antigua.

The visitors had a dismal start to the Test after they were bundled out for 103 in the first innings. Later, West Indies scored 265 in reply after Brathwaite struck 94 for the side.

SQUADS:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Raymon Reifer, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Gudakesh Motie-Kanhai.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mominul Haque, Liton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain.

Updated Date: June 18, 2022 18:50:08 IST

