Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Highlights, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Visitors slump to 204 all out

Cricket

West Indies Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

West Indies Vs England At National Cricket Stadium, St George's, Grenada, 24 March, 2022

24 March, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Stumps
England

England

204/10 (89.4 ov)

3rd Test
West Indies

West Indies

Yet To Bat

England West Indies
204/10 (89.4 ov) - R/R 2.28

Stumps

Jack Leach - 31

Saqib Mahmood - 49

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jack Leach not out 41 141 5 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 204/10 (89.4)

90 (90) R/R: 2.47

Jack Leach 31(100)
Saqib Mahmood 49(118)

Saqib Mahmood 49(118) S.R (41.52)

b Jermaine Blackwood

Highlights, West Indies vs England, 3rd Test Day 1 at Grenada, Full Cricket Score: Visitors slump to 204 all out

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • March 25th, 2022
  • 8:28:51 IST

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Toss update: West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and opted to bowl first against England at the start of the final Test of the three-match series at the Grenada National Stadium on Thursday.

Both teams made one change to their sides in the drawn second Test a week earlier in Barbados.

Joe Root (L) of England and Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies pose with the trophy during the 1st day of the 1st Test between England and West Indies. AFP

Joe Root (L) of England and Kraigg Brathwaite (R) of West Indies pose with the trophy during the 1st day of the 1st Test between England and West Indies. AFP

West Indies omitted specialist spinner Veerasammy Permaul and brought in batsman Kyle Mayers, who also bowls medium-pace.

For England, Craig Overton replaces Matt Fisher in a swap of seam bowlers. Fisher made his Test debut at Kensington Oval only because Overton fell ill on the night before the match.

With the series yet to produce an outright result, a repetition of England's victory at the venue in 2015 will give them a Test campaign win in the Caribbean for the first time since 2004.

Teams:

West Indies – Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Kyle Mayers, Jermaine Blackwood, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales.

England – Joe Root (captain), Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes (wicketkeeper), Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood.

Umpires: Joel Wilson (TRI), Gregory Brathwaite (BAR)

Match Referee: Sir Richie Richardson

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 25, 2022 08:28:51 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 40/0 at stumps, lead by 136
First Cricket News

Highlights, West Indies vs England, 2nd Test Day 4 at Barbados, Full Cricket Score: Visitors 40/0 at stumps, lead by 136

West Indies vs England, Live Cricket Score: Check out the live cricket score and live updates here

West Indies vs England: Joe Root and Dan Lawrence put visitors in command at Barbados against Windies
First Cricket News

West Indies vs England: Joe Root and Dan Lawrence put visitors in command at Barbados against Windies

Joe Root's 164-run third-wicket stand with Dan Lawrence turned the screws on a West Indies team that contributed to its own plight.

West Indies vs England: Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood centuries lift Windies in second Test
First Cricket News

West Indies vs England: Kraigg Brathwaite and Jermaine Blackwood centuries lift Windies in second Test

A combination of a placid pitch, England's lack of genuine penetration with their bowling, a bit more luck and the partnership transformed the day to one of West Indian satisfaction.