Hardik Pandya explains why Umran Malik bowled the final over against Ireland in second T20I

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya explained the reason behind giving Umran Malik the ball in the final over of the match in the second T20I against Ireland at The Village. After a disappointing international debut where Umran only bowled one over for 14 runs, the pacer bounced back in the second match to help India win by four runs and clinch the series.

The fast bowler successfully defended 17 runs in the last over as Ireland finished on 221/5 chasing a target of 226.

Hardik said he backed Umran to do the job as the cricketer possesses tearaway pace.

"Wanted to keep pressure out of my equation, wanted to be in the present. I backed Umran since he has pace. With his pace, it's difficult for people to hit," Hardik said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hardik was also full of praise for the Ireland batters who took the game till the final ball of the match.

"I think we've come to play a game of cricket, so Ireland were going to show us what they have. Credit to them, they played amazing shots. At the same point of time, credit to our bowlers to cross the line. (Irish experience) The crowd was amazing. Their favourites boys were Dinesh and Sanju, great to see them enjoy them. Good for us to experience cricket in this part of the world too. Grateful to the fans," he added.

Hardik, who is captaining India for the first time, also reflected on the series win and praised Player of the match Deepak Hooda who scored a century in the second T20I.

"As a child, it is everyone's dream to play the country. At the same point of time, leading and getting first victory and now first series win is special. Also happy for (Deepak) Hooda as well, the way he batted. And Umran."

