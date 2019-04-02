G Rajaraman, senior journalist 23:59 (IST)

Kings XI Punjab bowlers engineers a dramatic 14-run victory over the formidable Delhi Capitals, causing the visiting batsmen to make a series of errors under pressure after they seemed to be cruising towards the 167-run target. It was an object lesson in team-work and self-belief as the Kings XI Punjab secured their third win in four games.

All-rounder Sam Curran, playing this game in place of Chris Gayle, finished with enviable figures of four for 11 including a hat-trick but it was R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami who had set this win up with their craft on a night when Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was not as effective as his team would have liked.

Kings XI Punjab scrapped hard and caused the Delhi Capitals’ implosion from 144 for three in 17th over to 152 all out in the span of 17 deliveries. It included a direct hit by R Ashwin to see the back of Chris Harris at a crucial stage of the game.