IPL | Match 13 Apr 01, 2019
PUN Vs DC
Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 03, 2019
MI vs CSK
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
KXIP vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Sam Curran's hat-trick guides KXIP to 14-run win

Date: Tuesday, 02 April, 2019 00:22 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 13 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

166/9
Overs
20.0
R/R
8.3
Fours
17
Sixes
5
Extras
9
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Mandeep Singh not out 29 21 2 1
Mujeeb Ur Rahman not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Kagiso Rabada 4 0 32 2
Chris Morris 4 0 30 3
152/10
Overs
19.2
R/R
7.92
Fours
17
Sixes
3
Extras
11
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Avesh Khan not out 4 3 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ravichandran Ashwin 4 0 31 2
Sam Curran 2.2 0 11 4

Kings XI Punjab VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That was some game that we had tonight, if you are Delhi Capitals fan it will be a tough pill to swallow but if you are Kings XI Punjab supporter the party is likely to run late tonight. Thank you for your company, it is time for us to say goodbye. Join us tomorrow 6:30 pm onwards for the coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Best bowling figures for KXIP in IPL:

    5/14 - A Rajpoot v SRH, Hyderabad, 2018
    5/25 -D Mascarenhas v PWI, Mohali, 2012
    4/11 - S CURRAN v DC, Mohali, 2019*

    Most ducks in an innings in IPL:

    6 - KTK vs DC, Kochi, 2011
    5 - RCB vs KXIP, Bangalore, 2008
    5 - Delhi vs MI, Delhi, 2011
    5 - Delhi vs KXIP, Mohali, 2019 *

    Full Scorecard

  • Sam Curran: Great win for the guys. Luckily we managed to scrap past 150 and all six bowlers were great. Worked on my batting quite a lot. Have opened batting for my school but first time in professional cricket. I didn't really know (about the hat-trick), the crowd was so loud, I couldn't hear my own thoughts. Ash told me to do what I do. Against the Iocal batsmen who I didn't know where they hit, I had to ask the other guys. So that can get tricky. But Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped, and Ashwin's run-out.Hopefully, we keep winning games.

    Full Scorecard

  • Sam Curran is Player of the Match for his 20 runs off 10 balls and 4/11 including a hat-trick

    Full Scorecard

  • Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: Not many times do you actually defend 23 off 21. Just had to hang in. Credit to Shami and Sam for those couple of overs. We were probably anbout 25 short. Backed ourselves to defend the total. All in all, dew also came in and made batting easier. We were going to bat first even if we had won the toss. We wanted to give Sam all the license to bat really well. We are quite a bunch with some experience and some really young ones. We have to keep ourselves fresh and energetic, and have some fun along the way. 

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hat-trick in the 13th match of an IPL season:


    Andrew Tye for GL v RPS, Rajkot, 2017

    Sam Curran for KXIP v DC, Mohali, 2019*

    Full Scorecard

  • S Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: Really disappoiinting. We didn't play smart cricket. They outplayed us in all departments.They were really cool and calm in the situation. I’m speechless right now, I don’t know what to say. The way the game was going, it’s really difficult to see us losing this way, with batsmen not taking the initiative to finish off the game. It’s good it happened early in the season, so we can analyse our mistakes.To be honest, we didn’t bowl that well, especially how we bowled in the powerplay. It’s not going to be difficult for us to be motivated, because we’ve been batting well, but we need to focus on our mistakes, because we’ve been starting well but we’ve had trouble finishing games.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Kings XI Punjab bowlers engineers a dramatic 14-run victory over the formidable Delhi Capitals, causing the visiting batsmen to make a series of errors under pressure after they seemed to be cruising towards the 167-run target. It was an object lesson in team-work and self-belief as the Kings XI Punjab secured their third win in four games.

    All-rounder Sam Curran, playing this game in place of Chris Gayle, finished with enviable figures of four for 11 including a hat-trick but it was R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami who had set this win up with their craft on a night when Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was not as effective as his team would have liked.

    Kings XI Punjab scrapped hard and caused the Delhi Capitals’ implosion from 144 for three in 17th over to 152 all out in the span of 17 deliveries. It included a direct hit by R Ashwin to see the back of Chris Harris at a crucial stage of the game.

    Full Scorecard

  • Inexplicable game this. Delhi Capitals dug out is stunned. The expression on senior statesman like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting are as flummoxed as a termite in a wooden yoyo. Rishabh Pant will need to reflect on his shot that he tried playing that send jitters in Delhi's camp.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    This is KXIP’s sixth consecutive victory at Mohali in IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Delhi Captials today:


    Last 17 balls

    Runs : 8

    Wickets lost : 7

    Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard

  • Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Hat-tricks in IPL:

    L Balaji
    A Mishra (3)
    M Ntini
    Yuvraj Singh (2)
    Rohit Sharma
    P Kumar
    A Chandila
    S Narine
    P Tambe
    S Watson
    Axar Patel
    A Tye
    S Badree
    J Unadkat
    SAM CURRAN*

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.2 Curran to S Lamichhane, BOWLED, Curran has a hat-trick!! KXIP win by 14 runs. He has knocked over Lamichhane's off stump and the Kings XI Punjab has pulled off a victory from unexpected circumstances. A heist of the highest order. Unbelivable scenes. 

    Lamichhane b Sam Curran 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • 19.1: Curran to Rabada, BOWLED, Sam Curran is on absolute fire. Straight and into the blockhole. Taste of his own medicine for Rabada. Perfect yorker at the base of the leg stump and Rabada is cleaned up off the first ball. He did swing but didn't connect.

    Rabada b Sam Curran 0(1)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 152/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 0 , Avesh Khan 4)

    A boundary has somehow kept the game alive as Delhi go past 150 but they will still need a miracle from here on. Can Kagiso Rabada wield his bat and produce the goods once again? He will be on strike. 15 off six balls needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Overs 17-18: 11 runs and 4 wickets  

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Avesh Khan has hit a boundary. It has been a long time since that has happened. Converts the full tossand gets it through the covers

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Vihari departs. Shami keeps it straight and targets on the stumps, Vihari goes back and across and swipes across the line, only connects the waft of air as his furniture is distrubed.

    Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 148/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 2 , Kagiso Rabada 0)
     

    Delhi Capitals have committed the ultimate Hara-kiri. Ian Bishop on the air for the nth time screams that the Delhi Capitals have learnt nothing from the previous game. It is crazy how things have changed in Mohali. Curran picks two wickets and gives away just four runs. KXIP's game to lose now. The crowd is going beserk.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Cannot believe how Capitals have managed to dug a hole for themselves, they keep sinking deeper. Short of a length delivery that is slanted across and Harshal Patel goes for a wild swing across the line, only gets an edge to the keeper. 
     

    Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Colin Ingram gave his wicket away under pressure, seeking to clobber left-arm paceman Sam Curran out of the ground but succeeding in finding Karun Nair at long off. Kings XI Punjab, fighting with their back to the wall after having made just 166 for nine in its 20 overs, gave themselves a great chance to pull off an improbable win with their collective never-say-die attitude despite some of its decisions not working in their favour. Curran followed it up with Harshal Patel’s wicket in the dramatic 18th over. Like Ingram, Patel sought to deposit the ball in the stands but edged a catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Dear me! How has the game changed here. Ingram has struck it down long off's throat. Full delivery outside off by Curran, Ingram looks to clobber the ball down the ground and is not able to clear the main in the deep. This is now KXIP's game to lose from here on. Good over the head catch from substitue fielder Karun Nair.

    Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29) 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 144/5 ( Colin Ingram 37 , Hanuma Vihari 0)

    Shami is brought into the attack and KXIP have opened the game once again or perhaps we could say Delhi Capitals have allowed KXIP back into the match. Pant misses a wild slog and Chris Morris is run out first ball as Delhi's half side is back in the dug out. Seven runs and two wickets off the over. Ingram still out there and now Delhi need 23 to win off 18 balls.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Mohammed Shami put paid to Rishabh Pant’s aspirations of hitting him for successive sixes by castling him with one that kept going straight and low after pitching to beat the swishing blade to hit the middle stump. A direct hit by R Ashwin to engineer Chris Morris’ dismissal off the next delivery brought a fighting Kings XI Punjab back in the frame. The challenge for Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari was to get 23 inside the three overs remaining but it must be said that the balance is tilted towards Delhi Capitals even at this stage.

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! Do not leave your seats just yet folks as Delhi Capitals begin their implosion yet again. Full outside off and Morris drives it mid off and sets off for a quick single. Ashwin moves across to his left, picks up and throws... hits the bull's eye and the Kings XI break into wild celebrations. 

    C Morris run out R Ashwin 0 (1)

    Full Scorecard

  • OUT! You miss, I hit! Straight and full from Shami, was the seam up delivery this time and Pant going for another glory six, but simply misses it. A better choice would have been to play straight rather than going across but again the rush of blood and immaturity leads to his downfall.

    Pant b Shami 39(26)

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Walloped! Was the slower delivery from Shami, Pant with a slight trigger movement towards square leg, waits for theball and swings it across the line for another big six.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    The return of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to the Kings XI Punjab line-up – at Chris Gayle’s expense – did not bring along much success for the side. After the batting unit missed Gayle’s firepower, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman would have been expected to claim a couple of wickets, but Delhi Capitals played him with a lot of assurance and picked up 36 runs from his four overs. Delhi Capitals handled the challenges he presented them with quite admirably to win the battle in the middle-overs through its left-handers.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 137/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 33 , Colin Ingram 36)

    Ashwin's last over is taken for nine runs including a six by Pant. Ashwin did bowl well after being hit for a six, including beating Pant's outside edge but nine is too costly for Punjab at this stage. Delhi don't need to do anything fancy as they require 30 runs off 24 balls. It's time for a time out.

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! It is a the big heave across the line. Pant skips down the wickets and tonks it over deep midwicket for a big one.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 128/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 26 , Colin Ingram 34)

    Mujeeb's off day at the office continues as his final over costs 11 runs as Ingram and Pant strike him for a six and a four respectively. DC cantering now need 39 off 30.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That is from the outside edge but Mujeeb bowled this wide and  Pant gets a thick outside edge that runs down to thrid man fence

    Full Scorecard

  • SIX! Ingram gets the bigge. Shimmies down the pitch and thwacks it over the sightscreen for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • Food for thought for the KXIP camp...

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 117/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , Colin Ingram 27)

    The Delhi Capitals avert a mix up as Mandeep Singh dives and saves another run or two for his team, Pant runs halfway down the pitch but is send back by Ingram. Mandeep had to turn and twist his body to throw it to the bowler's end. The throw is wide too, Pant puts in the dive and has hirt his finger. The medics attend him bringing the game to brief halt. Ingram gets the second boundary off the over as the equation comes down to 50 runs needed off 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! That is hit with a lot of power by Ingram. Again wide of off and Ingram strikes it past wide long off for a four.

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    Colin Ingram overcame an edgy start against Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to promise much with his aggressive methods for Delhi Capitals and was relieved that he reversed a leg before verdict that Hardus Viljoen had won from the umpire. At a time when Rishab Pant was on the quieter side, Ingram’s batting kept the asking rate from climbing to steep levels. 

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Pant goes air-borne. Pant backed away and went hard a wide delivery outside off by M Ashwin gets it over the extra cover fielder for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 106/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 17 , Colin Ingram 21)

    Murugan Ashwin saves a couple runs in the deep at sweeper cover but Ingram collects the boundary off the next ball slicing it wider of the fielder as Viljoen persists with the same line and length. There is leg before shout off the fifth ball as Ingram shuffled across his wickets and looked to swing through the line and misses. He is hit in front around the knee roll and Viljoen and Co appeal. Umpire deems it out but Ingram seeks a review and well used too, the ball was pitched outside leg stump. Ingram continues. DC need 61 off 42 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! There is the boundary of the over. Full and wide outside from Viljoen and Ingram goes after, slicing it past backward point for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 16 , Colin Ingram 14)

    The problem with an under par total is that every little developing partnership is game changing. Delhi Capitals are collecting a boundary every over. World knows what Pant is capable off so it is his wicket that KXIP really want. Murugan Ashwin's first over costs eight runs. The Capitals need 69 off 48 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Murugan Ashwin slids one on the pads off Ingran and the South African brings out the sweep, gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 90/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Colin Ingram 7)

    Mujeeb's one poor delivery is cut for four along with three singles coming in the over. Mandeep Singh making a brilliant save in the field at cover, perhaps stopped four runs there.

    Full Scorecard

  • FOUR! Mujeeb offers little bit of width to Ingram and he slashes it through backward point for a boundary. Mujeeb has time and again bowled those losse deliveries that has hurt KXIP.

    Full Scorecard

  • And a first-ball duck, that too. 

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 14 , Colin Ingram 1)

    Ravi Ashwin brings himself back into the attack and strikes off the fifth ball. Ashwin picks the wickets of both the openers. Earlier in the over Pant flicked it through midwicket for two but has to put in the dive to get back for a second, was more like a tumble than a dive, however he makes his ground. Colin Ingram gets off the mark. The wicket has put the game in balance at the halfway stage.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    After 10 overs:

    KXIP : 86/3
    DC : 83/3

    Full Scorecard
  • G Rajaraman, senior journalist

    R Ashwin brought himself on against the left-handed pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and was rewarded with the scalp of the opening batsman after he had made 30 in an anchoring effort for the Delhi Capitals. Ashwin got a delivery to hold its line after pitching. Kings XI Punjab, aware that the visitors had reached the halfway stage with their noses ahead, will need more wickets

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 13 KXIP vs DC at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: A boundary has somehow kept the game alive as Delhi go past 150 but they will still need a miracle from here on. Can Kagiso Rabada wield his bat and produce the goods once again? He will be on strike. 15 off six balls needed.

Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports

IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a contest dubbed by few as the 'Northern Derby', at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.

KXIP vs DC Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Sam Currans hat-trick guides KXIP to 14-run win

The two captains, Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) and Shreyas Iyer (DC). Sportzpics

Both KXIP and DC won their respective encounters during Saturday's double-header, albeit in contrasting manners. While a blazing, unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul helped Kings XI chase down the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare, Delhi were held to a tie by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a majestic 99 by Prithvi Shaw put them on course towards an easy win. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a series of yorkers to successfully defend 10 runs in the Super Over for the Capitals.

DC and KXIP currently occupy the fourth and fifth slots in the points table with two victories apiece — Delhi being ahead due to a superior net run-rate. The winner of this contest could dislodge the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their perch at the top of the table, provided they are able to better their NRR (+0.577). CSK collected their third win in as many games on Sunday evening, pipping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a cliffhanger to walk away with an eight-run win.

Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals Full Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players List: KL Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar

Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players List: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.

Updated Date: Apr 02, 2019

Tags : #Chris Gayle #DC vs KXIP #Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab #Indian Premier League #IPL 12 #IPL 2019 #IPL 2019 DC vs KXIP live #IPL Live #IS Bindra PCA Stadium #Kagiso Rabada #KL Rahul #live cricket score #Live match #Live streaming #Live telecast #Prithvi Shaw #Ravichandran Ashwin #Shreyas Iyer #Vivo IPL 12

