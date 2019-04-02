- Botswana Women in Namibia, 5 T20I Series, 2019 NAMW Vs BOTW Live Now
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5701
|108
|6
|Pakistan
|5147
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian Premier League 2019 Match 13 Match Result Kings XI Punjab beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
1st Innings
2nd Innings
Kings XI Punjab VS Delhi Capitals IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES
HIGHLIGHTS
19.2 Curran to S Lamichhane, BOWLED, Curran has a hat-trick!! KXIP win by 14 runs. He has knocked over Lamichhane's off stump and the Kings XI Punjab has pulled off a victory from unexpected circumstances. A heist of the highest order. Unbelivable scenes.
Lamichhane b Sam Curran 0(1)
19.1: Curran to Rabada, BOWLED, Sam Curran is on absolute fire. Straight and into the blockhole. Taste of his own medicine for Rabada. Perfect yorker at the base of the leg stump and Rabada is cleaned up off the first ball. He did swing but didn't connect.
Rabada b Sam Curran 0(1)
OUT! Vihari departs. Shami keeps it straight and targets on the stumps, Vihari goes back and across and swipes across the line, only connects the waft of air as his furniture is distrubed.
Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
OUT! Cannot believe how Capitals have managed to dug a hole for themselves, they keep sinking deeper. Short of a length delivery that is slanted across and Harshal Patel goes for a wild swing across the line, only gets an edge to the keeper.
Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
OUT! Dear me! How has the game changed here. Ingram has struck it down long off's throat. Full delivery outside off by Curran, Ingram looks to clobber the ball down the ground and is not able to clear the main in the deep. This is now KXIP's game to lose from here on. Good over the head catch from substitue fielder Karun Nair.
Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
OUT! Do not leave your seats just yet folks as Delhi Capitals begin their implosion yet again. Full outside off and Morris drives it mid off and sets off for a quick single. Ashwin moves across to his left, picks up and throws... hits the bull's eye and the Kings XI break into wild celebrations.
C Morris run out R Ashwin 0 (1)
OUT! You miss, I hit! Straight and full from Shami, was the seam up delivery this time and Pant going for another glory six, but simply misses it. A better choice would have been to play straight rather than going across but again the rush of blood and immaturity leads to his downfall.
Pant b Shami 39(26)
OUT! Ashwin has pulled out another trick from his bag. Gets the important wicket of Shikhar Dhawan with the carrom ball. Was bowling round the stumps and slipped the quicker delivery that rushed on to Dhawan, who read it late and wasn't able to bring the bat down in time. Rapped in front of leg stump and Ashwin breaks into a big celebration. Dhawan did consult Pant for the review but decides to not challenge the call. He was right too as the ball would have crashed into the leg stump.
Dhawan lbw b Ashwin 30(25)
OUT! Iyer has played it on to his stumps. Was again pitched up outside off by Viljoen and Iyer went for the drive, but didn't take the effort of going close to the ball getting a thick inside edge onto his stumps. Viljoen is pumped for his wicket in the IPL and lets out a big roar.
Shreyas Iyer b Viljoen 28(22)
OUT! Just the start KXIP wanted! R Ashwin with the wicket of Prithvi Shaw off the first ball. Flighted delivery outside the offstump and Shaw went for an expansive drive first up, played for spin but the ball went straight through, takes the outside edge and KL Rahul takes a fine catch. Big wicket as Shaw looked sublime touch couple of nights ago when he smashed 99 against KKR but here in Mohali it is a first ball duck. Umpire Anil Choudhary took a long time before raising his finger, almost forced into it by the loud appeal. Shaw with his poker face stood in his crease for a while before discussing the option of a referral with senior partner Dhawan and doesn't opt for a review, turns out to be a correct decision as UltraEdge reveals a spike when the ball goes past the edge.
Prithvi Shaw c Rahul b Ashwin 0(1)
OUT! Shami's stranded at the striker's end along with Mandeep. He was a little winded after getting struck on the shoulder, and didn't notice Mandeep charging towards his end. Rabada collects the ball and takes the bail off at his end. KXIP 156/9
Shami run out (Rabada) 0(1)
OUT! Murugan Ashwin skies the ball towards short third man, where Avesh and keeper Pant collide, both going for the catch. It's Avesh who juggles on, and eventually manages to hold on to the catch. The two share a smile in the end, and all's well as long as the catch is held. KXIP 153/8
M Ashwin c Avesh b Rabada 1(2)
BOWLED EM! Full toss from Morris, and Ashwin misses it completely, getting his off-stump rattled as a consequence. KXIP 152/7
Ashwin b Morris 3(4)
OUT! It's an all-South African entry here, as Viljoen gets a leading edge to get caught by Morris at extra cover off Rabada's bowling. The slog overs, meanwhile, aren't going as well for Punjab in Miller's absence. KXIP 146/6
Viljoen c Morris b Rabada 1(3)
OUT! Miller's dismissed by his compatriot Morris, falling seven short of a half-century. Was a well-disguised slower one from the all-rounder that Miller failed to pick, and he ended up skieing the ball over Pant, who collected it safely in the end. KXIP 137/5
Miller c Pant b Morris 43(30)
OUT! Lamichhane breaks the partnership, getting Sarfaraz caught behind for 39. KXIP 120/4
Sarfaraz c Pant b Lamichhane 39(29)
Fifty-partnership up between Sarfaraz and Miller for the fourth wicket, the pair taking 33 deliveries. Sarfaraz collects a double to bring up the milestone. KXIP 108/3
OUT! Easiest of run-out decision! Sarfaraz drives straight to Dhawan at extra cover, and Gabbar instantly went for a direct hit towards the non-striker's stumps, where Agarwal is a long way off outside the crease. KXIP 58/3
Agarwal run out (Dhawan) 6(9)
OUT! Curran's foxed by a quicker one from Lamichhane, getting trapped plumb lbw to depart for an attacking 20. Doesn't go for the review. KXIP 36/2
Curran lbw Lamichhane 20(10)
OUT! Rahul has to depart after getting trapped lbw by Morris. Got off to a great start with a couple of fours and a six, but was late to bring his bat down to a fuller delivery from Morris. Tried reviewing the decision, but wickets is 'umpire's call'. KXIP 15/1
Rahul lbw Morris 15(11)
KXIP team: KL Rahul (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, David Miller, Mandeep Singh, Sam Curran, R Ashwin (c), Hardus Viljoen, Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami.
No Chris Gayle and Andrew Tye in the side for KXIP today.
DC team: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichchane, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan.
Just one change for the visitors: Avesh Khan coming in for Amit Mishra.
TOSS: Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer calls correctly and opts to bowl at Mohali.
That was some game that we had tonight, if you are Delhi Capitals fan it will be a tough pill to swallow but if you are Kings XI Punjab supporter the party is likely to run late tonight. Thank you for your company, it is time for us to say goodbye. Join us tomorrow 6:30 pm onwards for the coverage of Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Best bowling figures for KXIP in IPL:
5/14 - A Rajpoot v SRH, Hyderabad, 2018
5/25 -D Mascarenhas v PWI, Mohali, 2012
4/11 - S CURRAN v DC, Mohali, 2019*
Most ducks in an innings in IPL:
6 - KTK vs DC, Kochi, 2011
5 - RCB vs KXIP, Bangalore, 2008
5 - Delhi vs MI, Delhi, 2011
5 - Delhi vs KXIP, Mohali, 2019 *
Sam Curran: Great win for the guys. Luckily we managed to scrap past 150 and all six bowlers were great. Worked on my batting quite a lot. Have opened batting for my school but first time in professional cricket. I didn't really know (about the hat-trick), the crowd was so loud, I couldn't hear my own thoughts. Ash told me to do what I do. Against the Iocal batsmen who I didn't know where they hit, I had to ask the other guys. So that can get tricky. But Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped, and Ashwin's run-out.Hopefully, we keep winning games.
Sam Curran is Player of the Match for his 20 runs off 10 balls and 4/11 including a hat-trick
Ravichandran Ashwin, KXIP captain: Not many times do you actually defend 23 off 21. Just had to hang in. Credit to Shami and Sam for those couple of overs. We were probably anbout 25 short. Backed ourselves to defend the total. All in all, dew also came in and made batting easier. We were going to bat first even if we had won the toss. We wanted to give Sam all the license to bat really well. We are quite a bunch with some experience and some really young ones. We have to keep ourselves fresh and energetic, and have some fun along the way.
Hat-trick in the 13th match of an IPL season:
Andrew Tye for GL v RPS, Rajkot, 2017
Sam Curran for KXIP v DC, Mohali, 2019*
S Iyer, Delhi Capitals captain: Really disappoiinting. We didn't play smart cricket. They outplayed us in all departments.They were really cool and calm in the situation. I’m speechless right now, I don’t know what to say. The way the game was going, it’s really difficult to see us losing this way, with batsmen not taking the initiative to finish off the game. It’s good it happened early in the season, so we can analyse our mistakes.To be honest, we didn’t bowl that well, especially how we bowled in the powerplay. It’s not going to be difficult for us to be motivated, because we’ve been batting well, but we need to focus on our mistakes, because we’ve been starting well but we’ve had trouble finishing games.
Kings XI Punjab bowlers engineers a dramatic 14-run victory over the formidable Delhi Capitals, causing the visiting batsmen to make a series of errors under pressure after they seemed to be cruising towards the 167-run target. It was an object lesson in team-work and self-belief as the Kings XI Punjab secured their third win in four games.
All-rounder Sam Curran, playing this game in place of Chris Gayle, finished with enviable figures of four for 11 including a hat-trick but it was R Ashwin and Mohammed Shami who had set this win up with their craft on a night when Mujeeb-ur-Rahman was not as effective as his team would have liked.
Kings XI Punjab scrapped hard and caused the Delhi Capitals’ implosion from 144 for three in 17th over to 152 all out in the span of 17 deliveries. It included a direct hit by R Ashwin to see the back of Chris Harris at a crucial stage of the game.
Inexplicable game this. Delhi Capitals dug out is stunned. The expression on senior statesman like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting are as flummoxed as a termite in a wooden yoyo. Rishabh Pant will need to reflect on his shot that he tried playing that send jitters in Delhi's camp.
This is KXIP’s sixth consecutive victory at Mohali in IPL.
Delhi Captials today:
Last 17 balls
Runs : 8
Wickets lost : 7
Hat-tricks in IPL:
L Balaji
A Mishra (3)
M Ntini
Yuvraj Singh (2)
Rohit Sharma
P Kumar
A Chandila
S Narine
P Tambe
S Watson
Axar Patel
A Tye
S Badree
J Unadkat
SAM CURRAN*
19.2 Curran to S Lamichhane, BOWLED, Curran has a hat-trick!! KXIP win by 14 runs. He has knocked over Lamichhane's off stump and the Kings XI Punjab has pulled off a victory from unexpected circumstances. A heist of the highest order. Unbelivable scenes.
Lamichhane b Sam Curran 0(1)
19.1: Curran to Rabada, BOWLED, Sam Curran is on absolute fire. Straight and into the blockhole. Taste of his own medicine for Rabada. Perfect yorker at the base of the leg stump and Rabada is cleaned up off the first ball. He did swing but didn't connect.
Rabada b Sam Curran 0(1)
After 19 overs,Delhi Capitals 152/8 ( Kagiso Rabada 0 , Avesh Khan 4)
A boundary has somehow kept the game alive as Delhi go past 150 but they will still need a miracle from here on. Can Kagiso Rabada wield his bat and produce the goods once again? He will be on strike. 15 off six balls needed.
Overs 17-18: 11 runs and 4 wickets
FOUR! Avesh Khan has hit a boundary. It has been a long time since that has happened. Converts the full tossand gets it through the covers
OUT! Vihari departs. Shami keeps it straight and targets on the stumps, Vihari goes back and across and swipes across the line, only connects the waft of air as his furniture is distrubed.
Hanuma Vihari b Shami 2(5)
After 18 overs,Delhi Capitals 148/7 ( Hanuma Vihari 2 , Kagiso Rabada 0)
Delhi Capitals have committed the ultimate Hara-kiri. Ian Bishop on the air for the nth time screams that the Delhi Capitals have learnt nothing from the previous game. It is crazy how things have changed in Mohali. Curran picks two wickets and gives away just four runs. KXIP's game to lose now. The crowd is going beserk.
OUT! Cannot believe how Capitals have managed to dug a hole for themselves, they keep sinking deeper. Short of a length delivery that is slanted across and Harshal Patel goes for a wild swing across the line, only gets an edge to the keeper.
Harshal Patel c Rahul b Sam Curran 0(2)
Colin Ingram gave his wicket away under pressure, seeking to clobber left-arm paceman Sam Curran out of the ground but succeeding in finding Karun Nair at long off. Kings XI Punjab, fighting with their back to the wall after having made just 166 for nine in its 20 overs, gave themselves a great chance to pull off an improbable win with their collective never-say-die attitude despite some of its decisions not working in their favour. Curran followed it up with Harshal Patel’s wicket in the dramatic 18th over. Like Ingram, Patel sought to deposit the ball in the stands but edged a catch to KL Rahul behind the stumps.
OUT! Dear me! How has the game changed here. Ingram has struck it down long off's throat. Full delivery outside off by Curran, Ingram looks to clobber the ball down the ground and is not able to clear the main in the deep. This is now KXIP's game to lose from here on. Good over the head catch from substitue fielder Karun Nair.
Ingram c (sub)Nair b Sam Curran 38(29)
After 17 overs,Delhi Capitals 144/5 ( Colin Ingram 37 , Hanuma Vihari 0)
Shami is brought into the attack and KXIP have opened the game once again or perhaps we could say Delhi Capitals have allowed KXIP back into the match. Pant misses a wild slog and Chris Morris is run out first ball as Delhi's half side is back in the dug out. Seven runs and two wickets off the over. Ingram still out there and now Delhi need 23 to win off 18 balls.
Mohammed Shami put paid to Rishabh Pant’s aspirations of hitting him for successive sixes by castling him with one that kept going straight and low after pitching to beat the swishing blade to hit the middle stump. A direct hit by R Ashwin to engineer Chris Morris’ dismissal off the next delivery brought a fighting Kings XI Punjab back in the frame. The challenge for Colin Ingram and Hanuma Vihari was to get 23 inside the three overs remaining but it must be said that the balance is tilted towards Delhi Capitals even at this stage.
OUT! Do not leave your seats just yet folks as Delhi Capitals begin their implosion yet again. Full outside off and Morris drives it mid off and sets off for a quick single. Ashwin moves across to his left, picks up and throws... hits the bull's eye and the Kings XI break into wild celebrations.
C Morris run out R Ashwin 0 (1)
OUT! You miss, I hit! Straight and full from Shami, was the seam up delivery this time and Pant going for another glory six, but simply misses it. A better choice would have been to play straight rather than going across but again the rush of blood and immaturity leads to his downfall.
Pant b Shami 39(26)
SIX! Walloped! Was the slower delivery from Shami, Pant with a slight trigger movement towards square leg, waits for theball and swings it across the line for another big six.
The return of Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to the Kings XI Punjab line-up – at Chris Gayle’s expense – did not bring along much success for the side. After the batting unit missed Gayle’s firepower, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman would have been expected to claim a couple of wickets, but Delhi Capitals played him with a lot of assurance and picked up 36 runs from his four overs. Delhi Capitals handled the challenges he presented them with quite admirably to win the battle in the middle-overs through its left-handers.
After 16 overs,Delhi Capitals 137/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 33 , Colin Ingram 36)
Ashwin's last over is taken for nine runs including a six by Pant. Ashwin did bowl well after being hit for a six, including beating Pant's outside edge but nine is too costly for Punjab at this stage. Delhi don't need to do anything fancy as they require 30 runs off 24 balls. It's time for a time out.
SIX! It is a the big heave across the line. Pant skips down the wickets and tonks it over deep midwicket for a big one.
After 15 overs,Delhi Capitals 128/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 26 , Colin Ingram 34)
Mujeeb's off day at the office continues as his final over costs 11 runs as Ingram and Pant strike him for a six and a four respectively. DC cantering now need 39 off 30.
FOUR! That is from the outside edge but Mujeeb bowled this wide and Pant gets a thick outside edge that runs down to thrid man fence
SIX! Ingram gets the bigge. Shimmies down the pitch and thwacks it over the sightscreen for a maximum
Food for thought for the KXIP camp...
After 14 overs,Delhi Capitals 117/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 22 , Colin Ingram 27)
The Delhi Capitals avert a mix up as Mandeep Singh dives and saves another run or two for his team, Pant runs halfway down the pitch but is send back by Ingram. Mandeep had to turn and twist his body to throw it to the bowler's end. The throw is wide too, Pant puts in the dive and has hirt his finger. The medics attend him bringing the game to brief halt. Ingram gets the second boundary off the over as the equation comes down to 50 runs needed off 36 balls.
FOUR! That is hit with a lot of power by Ingram. Again wide of off and Ingram strikes it past wide long off for a four.
Colin Ingram overcame an edgy start against Mujeeb-ur-Rahman to promise much with his aggressive methods for Delhi Capitals and was relieved that he reversed a leg before verdict that Hardus Viljoen had won from the umpire. At a time when Rishab Pant was on the quieter side, Ingram’s batting kept the asking rate from climbing to steep levels.
FOUR! Pant goes air-borne. Pant backed away and went hard a wide delivery outside off by M Ashwin gets it over the extra cover fielder for a boundary
After 13 overs,Delhi Capitals 106/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 17 , Colin Ingram 21)
Murugan Ashwin saves a couple runs in the deep at sweeper cover but Ingram collects the boundary off the next ball slicing it wider of the fielder as Viljoen persists with the same line and length. There is leg before shout off the fifth ball as Ingram shuffled across his wickets and looked to swing through the line and misses. He is hit in front around the knee roll and Viljoen and Co appeal. Umpire deems it out but Ingram seeks a review and well used too, the ball was pitched outside leg stump. Ingram continues. DC need 61 off 42 balls.
FOUR! There is the boundary of the over. Full and wide outside from Viljoen and Ingram goes after, slicing it past backward point for a boundary
After 12 overs,Delhi Capitals 98/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 16 , Colin Ingram 14)
The problem with an under par total is that every little developing partnership is game changing. Delhi Capitals are collecting a boundary every over. World knows what Pant is capable off so it is his wicket that KXIP really want. Murugan Ashwin's first over costs eight runs. The Capitals need 69 off 48 balls.
FOUR! Murugan Ashwin slids one on the pads off Ingran and the South African brings out the sweep, gets it past short fine leg for a boundary.
After 11 overs,Delhi Capitals 90/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 15 , Colin Ingram 7)
Mujeeb's one poor delivery is cut for four along with three singles coming in the over. Mandeep Singh making a brilliant save in the field at cover, perhaps stopped four runs there.
FOUR! Mujeeb offers little bit of width to Ingram and he slashes it through backward point for a boundary. Mujeeb has time and again bowled those losse deliveries that has hurt KXIP.
And a first-ball duck, that too.
After 10 overs,Delhi Capitals 83/3 ( Rishabh Pant (W) 14 , Colin Ingram 1)
Ravi Ashwin brings himself back into the attack and strikes off the fifth ball. Ashwin picks the wickets of both the openers. Earlier in the over Pant flicked it through midwicket for two but has to put in the dive to get back for a second, was more like a tumble than a dive, however he makes his ground. Colin Ingram gets off the mark. The wicket has put the game in balance at the halfway stage.
After 10 overs:
KXIP : 86/3
DC : 83/3
R Ashwin brought himself on against the left-handed pair of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant and was rewarded with the scalp of the opening batsman after he had made 30 in an anchoring effort for the Delhi Capitals. Ashwin got a delivery to hold its line after pitching. Kings XI Punjab, aware that the visitors had reached the halfway stage with their noses ahead, will need more wickets
IPL 12 Match 13 KXIP vs DC at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali: A boundary has somehow kept the game alive as Delhi go past 150 but they will still need a miracle from here on. Can Kagiso Rabada wield his bat and produce the goods once again? He will be on strike. 15 off six balls needed.
Click here to know when and where to watch IPL Live telecast 2019, LIVE streaming on hotstar, KXIP vs DC 2019 Playing XI, LIVE TV on Star Sports
IPL 2019, KXIP vs DC, Today's Match Preview: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 13th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019, a contest dubbed by few as the 'Northern Derby', at the IS Bindra Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali on Monday.
The two captains, Ravichandran Ashwin (KXIP) and Shreyas Iyer (DC). Sportzpics
Both KXIP and DC won their respective encounters during Saturday's double-header, albeit in contrasting manners. While a blazing, unbeaten half-century from opener KL Rahul helped Kings XI chase down the 177-run target set by Mumbai Indians with eight wickets and as many deliveries to spare, Delhi were held to a tie by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Feroz Shah Kotla after a majestic 99 by Prithvi Shaw put them on course towards an easy win. Kagiso Rabada then bowled a series of yorkers to successfully defend 10 runs in the Super Over for the Capitals.
DC and KXIP currently occupy the fourth and fifth slots in the points table with two victories apiece — Delhi being ahead due to a superior net run-rate. The winner of this contest could dislodge the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from their perch at the top of the table, provided they are able to better their NRR (+0.577). CSK collected their third win in as many games on Sunday evening, pipping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a cliffhanger to walk away with an eight-run win.
Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals Full Squads:
Kings XI Punjab Team 2019 Players List: KL Rahul(wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Hardus Viljoen, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye, Karun Nair, Simran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sam Curran, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar
Delhi Capitals Team 2019 Players List: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Colin Ingram, Hanuma Vihari, Harshal Patel, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ankush Bains, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Munro, Jalaj Saxena, Rahul Tewatia, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Bandaru Ayyappa.
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here
For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here
Updated Date:
Apr 02, 2019
