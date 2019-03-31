IPL 2019, DC vs KKR: Prithvi Shaw, Kagiso Rabada's heroics lead Delhi Capitals to nail-biting win against Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals' fast bowler Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over to steer Delhi Capitals to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders after the home side made heavy weather of a run chase
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 96 runs
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC Vs KOL Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Delhi Capitals (Delhi Capitals win Super Over by 3 runs)
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD Vs RAJ Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 6 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 HYD vs BLR - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 31st, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 CHE vs RAJ - Mar 31st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 PUN vs DC - Apr 1st, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 UGAW vs SLEW - May 5th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
New Delhi: Paceman Kagiso Rabada defended 10 runs in the Super Over to steer Delhi Capitals to a thrilling victory over Kolkata Knight Riders after the home side made heavy weather of a run chase on Saturday.
Chasing 186 to win, Delhi Capitals were set up nicely by Prithvi Shaw's 99 off 55 balls but they could not score six runs from the last over, bowled by chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who held his nerves to give KKR a chance to steal a win.
The Capitals ended their run chase at 185 for 6 in 20 overs, taking the match to Super Over.
Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada deliveries a perfect Super Over as he successfully defends 10 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics
The home side managed just 10 runs in the Super Over bowled by paceman Prasidh Krishna but Rabada executed yorkers perfectly to deny KKR. He removed dangerous Andre Russell with a perfectly placed yorker and did not allow other batsmen, including captain Dinesh Karthik, to free their arms.
KKR needed five off the final ball but managed just one.
Shaw missed out on his century by just one run but steered Delhi Capitals to the doorsteps of a win.
Jamaican Russell had endured a beamer blow but still produced a blistering knock of 62 runs from 28 balls to lift KKR to a fighting 185 for eight from 64 for five at one stage after being put into bat.
Shaw paced his innings superbly. He initially was happy rotating the strike but did not miss when he had the chance to open his arms.
The 19-year-old from Mumbai packed a lot of power in his pull shots and also drove elegantly. He hit 12 fours and three sixes in his 55-ball knock which pushed the home side to the doorsteps of a win.
He was caught in the penultimate over, edging one off Lockie Ferguson while going for a big shot.
Shaw shared a 89-run stand with his skipper Shreyas Iyer (43 off 32).
The Capitals made it tough for themselves in the last over with Rishabh Pant and others failing to take the side past the finish line.
The home side did not have a flying start and lost Shikhar Dhawan (16) early but Shaw and Iyer rotated the strike and also found boundaries in between to keep the required run rate under control.
Shaw's six off Russell, a pull in the mid-wicket, was a treat to watch. He completed his fifty with a six and a four off chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who was also taken to the cleaners by Iyer.
The partnership ended when Iyer was caught by Shubman Gill off Russell, two balls after he was dropped by the same fielder.
Later, Shaw added 54 for the third wicket with Rishabh Pant (11).
Earlier, Russell smashed 62 off 28 balls and shared a crucial 95run stand with his skipper Dinesh Karthik (50 off 36 balls) for the sixth wicket.
The home side dominated a large part of the innings after electing to bowl but Russell and Karthik seized the momentum with their fearless batting.
Russell was hit on his left shoulder by a beamer from pacer Harshal Patel in the 14th over and was on the ground. However, after receiving treatment, he launched an assault on the home bowlers, hitting four fours and six sixes.
KKR collected 84 runs in the last six overs to have a challenging total on the board.
The wicket had good carry and it showed when both Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris bowled. They did trouble the batsmen with pace and bounce.
Lamichhane too tested the KKR batsmen with his leg-breaks.
Iyer smartly shuffled his bowlers around, mixing pace with spin. Patel got rid of Robin Uthappa (11) and Nitish Rana (1) while Rabada had Chris Lynn (20) caught behind.
The run out of young Shubman Gill only made it worse for the visiting side.
The run flow improved dramatically with Russell going hammer and tongs.
Lamichhane, who had given only 12 runs in his three overs, ended his quota with an expensive over with skipper Karthik and Russell creaming off 17 runs.
Updated Date:
Mar 31, 2019 01:00:37 IST
