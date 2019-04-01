First Cricket
IPL | Match 12 Mar 31, 2019
CHE Vs RAJ
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 runs
PAK and AUS in UAE | 5th ODI Mar 31, 2019
PAK Vs AUS
Australia beat Pakistan by 20 runs
IPL Apr 01, 2019
KXIP vs DC
Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali
IPL Apr 02, 2019
RR vs RCB
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL 2019 LIVE Telecast, KXIP vs DC: Today's match, when and where to watch live cricket score, broadcast, coverage on TV and live streaming online on Hotstar

IPL 2019 Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of the IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 01, 2019 12:35:36 IST

Both Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals will enter this high-octane contest on the back of unexpected wins. Punjab, in their last match against Mumbai Indians were not the favourites. Ashwin choosing to field first in the afternoon contest on Saturday made their case even less stronger. However, courtesy of good batsmanship from Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the team chased down the total put up by Rohit Sharma and Co with ease.

Rishabh Pant in action against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant will play an important role in the game against Kings XI Punjab. Sportzpics

Delhi Capitals were up against an in-form Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. A gutsy batting effort from their young brigade almost took the team across the finish line. However, a superb last over bowled by Kuldeep Yadav stretched their wait for the win. The match went into a Super Over, where Kagiso Rabada showed his precision at bowling yorkers and defended the 10 runs. Delhi Capitals won a contest that can give the side a lot of confidence going further.

A key feature for both teams has been the batting form of their top 3. Rahul, Gayle and Mayank contributed with the bat in last match. For Delhi, Prithvi Shaw smashed a 99, Shikhar Dhawan has been playing well and Shreyas Iyer too scored 43 to give Delhi a base to fight from. Delhi vs Punjab will again be a mouth-watering contest.

Here's everything you need to know about 13th match of IPL 2019 between KXIP and DC:

When will KXIP vs DC fixture take place?

The match between KXIP and DC will take place on 1 April, 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The KXIP-DC fixture will be played at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

What time does the match begin?

The KXIP-DC fixture will begin at 8 pm IST, with the toss to take place at 7.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast IPL 2019?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from IPL 2019, click here

For the full schedule, date, time and venue of all the matches of IPL 12, click here

Updated Date: Apr 01, 2019 12:35:36 IST

Tags : Cricket, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League Today's Match, IPL, IPL 2019, IPL 2019 DC, IPL 2019 KXIP, Kings XI Punjab, Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium Mohali, R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer

