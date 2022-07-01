Krunal Pandya to play for Warwickshire in Royal London Cup

Krunal Pandya will represent Warwickshire in the upcoming season of Royal London Cup, it was confirmed on Friday. It will be the first time Pandya has agreed to play in England's county cricket.

In his social media post, Pandya said, "A new journey and a new challenge awaits! Looking forward to a new chapter with @WarwickshireCCC 😊 Let’s go, Bears 💪"

Pandya joins Washington Sundar (Lancashire) and Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex) in taking up the opportunity to play in the domestic 50-over competition which starts 2 August.

The all-rounder has not been included in India's ODI and T20I squads to face England this month.

With the launch of the Hundred last year, the 50-over competition diminished in value but the involvement of three prominent cricketers will boost its image.

"Krunal is an incredible signing for the club, and I'm delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston," Paul Farbrace, Warwickshire's director of cricket, said. "Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well."

"Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to the Hundred, but that's always going to happen to successful teams," Farbrace added. "We believe this is a fantastic opportunity for our young players to learn from Krunal and I'm sure he will be excited to help them develop their skills too."

"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a historic club as Warwickshire," Krunal said. "Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can't wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the club."

