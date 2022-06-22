Washington Sundar signs a two-month contract with Lancashire

English county club Lancashire announced the signing of Indian allrounder Washington Sundar for limited-overs as well as first-class games.

This will be the first stint for Washington with an English county club. The allrounder will be performing his duties with the county during the July – August period. He will join the team after rehab.

Lancashire stated, “Washington, who is currently following a period of rehabilitation with the BCCI after a recent injury, will be available for the whole Royal London One-Day Cup competition, and fitness depending, a number of LV=County Championship games in July.”

Washington will be the second player to play English county cricket this season after Cheteshwar Pujara who performed extremely well found his place back in the Indian Test squad on the back of those performances.

"I am extremely excited to play county cricket for the first time with Lancashire Cricket. To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me and I can't wait to play at Emirates Old Trafford,” Washington said in a media statement from the county.

"I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity [to] happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month," he added.

Washington is currently in rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, working on his hand injury. He had sustained the injury while playing a three-day practice game against County Select XI in July 2021, which resulted in him missing that England tour as well as the second leg of IPL 2021.

The allrounder last played in the IPL 2022 tie against Punjab Kings in May 2022. However, he injured his webbing twice and could participate only in nine games.

Mark Chilton, Lancashire’s director of cricket performance said, “Washington is a multi-format all-rounder whose skills with both bat and ball will be a great addition for us in the Royal London Cup and County Championship this summer.”

Lancashire is currently placed third in the County Championship division one, behind Surrey and Hampshire, with 108 points.

