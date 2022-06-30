India vs England: Rohit Sharma returns to lead Men in Blue as BCCI announces ODI, T20I squads

The BCCI announced India’s squads for the limited-overs leg against England on Thursday evening. Captain Rohit Sharma will return to action after missing out on the fifth Test match.

The squad for the first T20I will be the same that played the two T20Is against Ireland except for the addition of Rohit Sharma. For the second and third T20Is, the likes of Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah will return. The senior players will be rested for the first T20I as it will be played immediately after a day’s break from the Test match.

Rohit Sharma who was earlier ruled out of the Test match as he continued to test positive for Covid-19 will lead the team from the first T20I. The BCCI, however, has strangely not announced his deputy for the white-ball games.

The ODI squad will also see the return of veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan, whose ouster from the shortest format has raised many questions. Besides Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, and Mohammed Siraj will also return to the shorter formats.

NEWS 🚨 - #TeamIndia’s squad for T20I & ODI series against England announced. More details 👇 #ENGvIND https://t.co/ii121ge0jY — BCCI (@BCCI) June 30, 2022

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out of the white-ball format. Another notable absentee from the squads is wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who is in rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. All-rounders Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan who were a part of the squad against West Indies will also miss the flight. Sundar has signed a deal with county team Lancashire once he recovers from his injury.

The BCCI press release stated, “The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squads for the three-match T20I and ODI series against England to be played after the fifth Test.”

India’s squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

