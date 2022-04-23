KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League 2022.
Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match after having played 7 matches and are placed seventh on the points table with 3 wins and 4 losses. They need to start winning close matches if they harbour any hopes of making it to the playoffs. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are leading the points table with 5 wins and 1 loss in the 6 matches they have played so far.
In the last match, KKR made one change to their line-up where they included Shivam Mavi instead of Aman Khan.
Ahead of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans, here is everything you need to know:
KKR vs GT Telecast
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans encounter.
KKR vs GT Live Streaming
The match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
KKR vs GT Match Details
The KKR vs GT match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, 23 April at 3.30 PM IST.
KKR vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Shubman Gill
Vice-Captain: Venkatesh Iyer
Suggested Playing XI for KKR vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha
Batsmen: Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, David Miller
All-rounders: Venkatesh Iyer, Hardik Pandya
Bowlers: Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson
KKR vs GT Probable XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sheldon Jackson (wk), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal
