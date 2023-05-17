Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul says he has been trained under the great leaderships of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Rahul has been an integral part of the Indian team for the past few years. He made his debut under Dhoni, flourished under Kohli’s captaincy, and is now a crucial player in the set up under Rohit.

Read | KL Rahul undergoes surgery for thigh injury, ‘determined to get back’

Sharing his learning from MS Dhoni, Rahul said that the superstar cricketer guided him on building relations with each person of the team.

“I have been captained by such great leaders, starting with MS Dhoni, while he was playing, you know he was the captain, he was my captain, my first captain. I have seen how he handled the team and his calmness, the things that he does behind the scenes like building a relationship with each person are something that I have learned from him. You know, you need to build a relationship where these boys will fight for you and will be with you. That is something I learned from him”, KL Rahul said in a YouTube Podcast BeerBiceps.

Read | Karun Nair named KL Rahul’s replacement at Lucknow Super Giants

Rahul became a brilliant player under Kohli’s leadership, as he suggested that Virat created an environment where the players tried to be the better version of themselves.

“Then Virat Kohli was our leader for six-seven years and the thing is that the Indian team did under him, the stats are there to be seen and it was phenomenal. the passion, the aggression brought in, he set the standard really high, and his way of leading and captaining was like leading from the front and showing the team how to achieve greatness. He did that and we all jumped on board, we got inspired by the things that he was doing and we tried to be a better version of ourselves and that is something that Virat created and gave each player the power or the realisation to do that you don’t have to settle for mediocre.”

Read | KL Rahul confirms he’ll miss WTC final, remainder of IPL

“You can push yourself to be better, work on your fitness, work on your diet, and the small things as a team we didn’t pay enough attention to, we started paying attention to all these things and I think the results were under Virat were because of that”, KL Rahul said.

Read More: Samson, Buttler’s lack of form, questionable tactics – reasons behind Rajasthan Royals’ inconsistent run

Rahul said current skipper Rohit Sharma approaches the game differently and plans meticulously.

“Rohit Sharma, who is like so sharp, as a leader, his strategies, he does a lot of homework before the game, he knows each person’s strengths and what he will do and he’s put under pressure, where you need to attack him or where are the flaws in his technique and like he is really really good at strategies and understanding the game. All these things are the things I have learned from these people,” he said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.