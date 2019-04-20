First Cricket
IPL | Match 35 Apr 19, 2019
KKR vs RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
IPL | Match 34 Apr 18, 2019
DC vs MI
Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
IPL Apr 20, 2019
RR vs MI
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
IPL Apr 20, 2019
DC vs KXIP
Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
KKR vs RCB Highlights and Match Recap, IPL 2019, Full Cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 10 runs

Date: Saturday, 20 April, 2019 00:09 IST Match Status: Match Ended
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2019 Match 35 Match Result Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs

213/4
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.65
Fours
18
Sixes
12
Extras
6
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Marcus Stoinis not out 17 8 2 1
Bowling 0 M R W
Harry Gurney 4 0 42 1
Sunil Narine 4 0 32 1
203/5
Overs
20.0
R/R
10.15
Fours
17
Sixes
14
Extras
16
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Nitish Rana not out 85 46 9 5
Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) not out 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Dale Steyn 4 0 40 2
Navdeep Saini 4 0 31 1

Kolkata Knight Riders VS Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL LIVE SCORE and LATEST UPDATES

  • That brings us to the end of the match 35 where we witnessed some belligerent hitting at the Eden Gardens. RCB grab two important points to just about stay alive in the competition. It is a double-header tomorrow, so do tune in early. We will be here with the blog from 3 pm onwards. See you then.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli, MoM: It was important to have a win under our belt. In death overs there's no point in panicking. You got to leave it to the bowlers. Stoinis took few good decisions and then Ali in the end. They both showed composure and that's what you expect from your players. Our communication was to get 170-175, we didn't think we could get 200-plus. Moeen changed the game completely and that allowed to play my game. Moeen said I am going to go now and I asked him to go for it. He targeted the small boundaries and changed the game in those few overs. It was important to bat along when AB is not here. In the end death overs are going to be difficult with this kind of ground. Credit to Russell for setting up those kind of games.

    Full Scorecard

  • Virat Kohli is the Man of the Match for his century tonight

    Full Scorecard

  • This is how the win feels like!

    Full Scorecard

  • Dinesh Karthik: The way Moeen Ali batted he took the game away from us. I though they scored 25-30 runs too many. When a player like Virat plays, that's what he does. He played a brilliant knock in the end. The ball was seaming a little bit when we came to bat. The wicket was a little sticky but we thought we could get the score, but looking back their score was 20 runs too many. This is a hard wicket for spinners to bowl on. We wanted to take the spinners on, and kudos to the way RCB played. They did the small things better and deserved to win. If we get the winning feel again, it would start rolling again. If we do the right things, we can get back to winning.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    KKR today:
     
    First 73 balls : 82 runs 
    Next 47 balls : 121 runs
     
    This is KKR's fourth consecutive defeat this IPL.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

     
    Fastest fifties this IPL: (In balls)
     
    17 - Pant v MI, Wankhede
    21 - RUSSELL v RCB, Kolkata*
    22 - Pollard v KXIP, Wankhede
    23 - Russell v DC, Kotla
    24 - Warner v CSK, Hyderabad
    24 - Moeen Ali v KKR, Kolkata

    Full Scorecard

  • Any comic book fans?

    Full Scorecard

  • After 20 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 203/5 ( Nitish Rana 85 , Dinesh Karthik (C) (W) 0)

    KKR Score latest updates

    RCB beat KKR by 10 runs!

    Rana gets a six on last ball with a shot over long-off but KKR fall short of the target by 10 runs. Fourth consecutive loss for KKR and RCB stay alive in playoffs race with this massive win.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    OUT! A Russell run out (Kohli/Moeen Ali) 65(25)

    19.5: Russell run out and the game is almost done for RCB. They need 17 off last ball to win

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    19.4: Dot ball! Swing and a miss. Russell misses the tossed up ball and RCB move close to win. 17 needed in 2 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    19.3: SIX! Russell comes to strike and goes downtown for a maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    19.2: Rana goes for a slog sweep and inside edge goes to backward square leg for a single

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    19.1: Dot ball. Rana moved across trying to sweep but keeper collected the ball and no wide

    Full Scorecard

  • Moeen Ali to bowl the final over

    Full Scorecard

  • After 19 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 190/4 ( Nitish Rana 78 , Andre Russell 59)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Stoinis started very well but Russell ended the over perfectly, Three dot balls and then three consecutive sixes. Russell also completed fifty in 21 balls. Second fastest in IPL history. 24 needed in last over.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! 

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FIFTY! SIX! Russell goes downtown as he completes second fastest fifty in IPL in 21 balls

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Angry Russell slaps the short ball by Stoinis to mid-wicket boundary. Perfect revenge for three dot balls

    Full Scorecard

  • After 18 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 171/4 ( Nitish Rana 78 , Andre Russell 41)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Steyn has been hit for many in his final over! 18 exactly! The full length ball is slammed by Rana over long-off for a six, slower ball is cracked over Steyn's head and then another wide ball is played to deep extra-cover boundary. 43 off 12 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Another wide full delivery by Steyn that is picked well by Rana as he slams it to deep extra cover boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Slower one this time from Steyn and Rana was ready, went deep in his crease to slam it down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Steyn puts one on full length as Rana got down on his knees to slam it over long-off boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • After 17 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 153/4 ( Nitish Rana 60 , Andre Russell 41)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Rana chips the first ball to mid-off for a risky single and a run-out is avoided by a poor throw. Russell slams the short and wide delivery from Siraj to point fence followed by a humongous six over long-off. Siraj went full and wide but Russell's strength is unbelievable. Direct-hit at keeper's end on last ball but Russell was safe. 61 in 18 needed.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell becomes the first player to hit 100 sixes for KKR in IPL. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! That went out of the park! Russell is unbelievable! Siraj missed his mark and the wide full ball is slammed over long-off

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Poor bowling from Siraj. Can't go short and wide against Russell as he can cut it to point boundary with his strength as he did on this ball

    Full Scorecard

  • After 16 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 138/4 ( Nitish Rana 58 , Andre Russell 30)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Another big over! 17 off it as Rana chips in with big shots. Drills the full ball down the ground for a four, follows it up with a pull shot six to complete his fifty. Whacks the full-toss over long-on for another maximum. 76 in 24 needed.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Poor delivery from Saini. Full-toss just under the waist and Rana smacks that over long-on for another maximum

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FIFTY! SIX! Rana makes use of the short ball to blast it over long-on and to complete his fifty

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Rana wants to compete with Russell. Drills the full ball from Saini down the ground for a four

    Full Scorecard

  • After 15 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 121/4 ( Nitish Rana 41 , Andre Russell 30)

    KKR Score latest updates

    The Russell show is on at Edens and Chahal is assisting him with some ordinary bowling. Three back-to-back sixes as Russell uses his full power to punish the bowler with three maximums down the ground. 93 needed in five overs.
     

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    KKR vs RCB Expert's Voice

    Ok, the Russell onslaught has started. But is it too little too late? The asking rate is more than 15 now in the last five overs. Styen has one over left and Kohli should not hold him back. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIXES! Two more sixes in the same fashion. Russell goes down on his knees and whacks them down the ground. Three consecutive sixes

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! What power! Russell doesn't need to middle everything. Gets onto his knees to slam the tossed up ball down the ground

    Full Scorecard

  • After 14 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 101/4 ( Nitish Rana 40 , Andre Russell 12)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Russell dispatches the length ball by Saini past point with a hard slash. You can't bowl him there and Saini quickly changes the length to short. Finds a top-edge but it falls between two fielders at fine leg. 113 needed in 36 balls.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Length ball outside off by Saini and that was slapped by Russell past the point. Disappeared in moments

    Full Scorecard

  • After 13 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 94/4 ( Nitish Rana 38 , Andre Russell 7)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Uthappa's dismissal has brought Russell to the crease. Rana gets four off Chahal with a sweep to fine leg and then Russell gets the first six of the innings. A slap shot over wide of long-off. 14 off the over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Andre Russell has scored six 40-plus score out of seven innings this IPL. KKR are in need of a big knock from him today.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    SIX! Tossed up delivery by Chahal outside off and Russell slams it wide of long-off

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Rana continues to attack as he sweeps Chahal to fine leg boundary for another four

    Full Scorecard

  • After 12 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 81/4 ( Nitish Rana 33 , Andre Russell 0)
     

    KKR Score latest updates

    Uthappa's wicket brings Andre Russell to the middle. KKR fans have pinned their hopes on him. They need a miracle and and half to pull this off. Nine runs from Stoinis' over.

    Full Scorecard
  • Sandipan Banerjee, Freelance writer

    KKR vs RCB Expert's Voice

    This sort of knock is simply unacceptable from an experienced cricketer like Robin Uthappa. In a run-chase of 214, his innings of 9 off 19 balls has put KKR under extreme pressure. Now it is all about Russell.  

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    OUT! Uthappa's misery comes to an end.  A short ball and Uthappa goes for the pull, doesn't time it well and is able to only find the fielder in the deep

     Uthappa c Negi b Stoinis 9(20)

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Wide outside off, and Rana goes for a slash over point. One bounce over the ropes.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/3 ( Robin Uthappa 9 , Nitish Rana 24)

    KKR Score latest updates

    Eventful first over from Chahal. Couple of boundaries, along with couple of wides as Uthappa and Rana bring out their reverse sweeps. However, Chahal had a golden chance of running out Rana that goes down begging. Uthappa misses a quick delivery and the ball rolls on the leg side, Rana hared for a single only to be sent back after he was halfway down the pitch. Parthiv unleashes a fast throw and Chahal isn't able to grab the ball. Rana had given up, but is able to get back into his crease.

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! It is the reverse sweep, comes off the top half of the edge and the ball flies over short third for a boundary

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Chahal drops it short, and Rana swings it across. Gets it towards long leg. One-bounce four.

    Full Scorecard

  • After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 60/3 ( Robin Uthappa 8 , Nitish Rana 15)

    KKR Score latest updates


    Uthappa smacks a boundary first ball after the strategic timeout. Siraj gets a bouncer horribly wrong that flies way over Uthappa's head and then beats the leaping Parthiv for five wides. Siraj comes back with couple of dots as Uthappa looks to slide and ramp it down to the third man, keeps missing it. He gets one from the outside half of the bat to Dale Steyn at third man for a single. Rana collects a boundary off the final ball. Despite the 14 run over, KKR finally go level with the number of balls bowled. KKR need 160 off the back 10. 

    Full Scorecard

  • KKR Score latest updates

    FOUR! Shortish ball on off stump by Siraj and Rana pulls it to mid wicket fence. The ball bounces over the hard practice pitches and over the ropes.

    Full Scorecard
IPL 12 Match 35 KKR vs RCB at Eden Gardens at Kolkata: RCB beat KKR by 10 runs!

Rana gets a six on last ball with a shot over long-off but KKR fall short of the target by 10 runs. Fourth consecutive loss for KKR and RCB stay alive in playoffs race with this massive win.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of making the Indian Premier League playoffs hang by the slimmest of threads as they search for their second win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. For remaining in mathematical contention, RCB need to win all their remaining matches along with some miracle.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de VilliersMarcus StoinisMoeen AliAkshdeep NathPawan NegiUmesh YadavYuzvendra ChahalNavdeep SainiMohammed SirajShimron HetmyerDevdutt PadikkalHeinrich KlaasenHimmat SinghColin de GrandhommeWashington SundarShivam DubeMilind KumarGurkeerat Singh MannPrayas BarmanKulwant KhejroliyaTim SoutheeDale Steyn

Updated Date: Apr 20, 2019

