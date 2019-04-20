KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Shortish ball on off stump by Siraj and Rana pulls it to mid wicket fence. The ball bounces over the hard practice pitches and over the ropes.

After 10 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 60/3 ( Robin Uthappa 8 , Nitish Rana 15) KKR Score latest updates Uthappa smacks a boundary first ball after the strategic timeout. Siraj gets a bouncer horribly wrong that flies way over Uthappa's head and then beats the leaping Parthiv for five wides. Siraj comes back with couple of dots as Uthappa looks to slide and ramp it down to the third man, keeps missing it. He gets one from the outside half of the bat to Dale Steyn at third man for a single. Rana collects a boundary off the final ball. Despite the 14 run over, KKR finally go level with the number of balls bowled. KKR need 160 off the back 10.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Chahal drops it short, and Rana swings it across. Gets it towards long leg. One-bounce four.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! It is the reverse sweep, comes off the top half of the edge and the ball flies over short third for a boundary

After 11 overs,Kolkata Knight Riders 72/3 ( Robin Uthappa 9 , Nitish Rana 24) KKR Score latest updates Eventful first over from Chahal. Couple of boundaries, along with couple of wides as Uthappa and Rana bring out their reverse sweeps. However, Chahal had a golden chance of running out Rana that goes down begging. Uthappa misses a quick delivery and the ball rolls on the leg side, Rana hared for a single only to be sent back after he was halfway down the pitch. Parthiv unleashes a fast throw and Chahal isn't able to grab the ball. Rana had given up, but is able to get back into his crease.

KKR Score latest updates FOUR! Wide outside off, and Rana goes for a slash over point. One bounce over the ropes.

KKR Score latest updates OUT! Uthappa's misery comes to an end. A short ball and Uthappa goes for the pull, doesn't time it well and is able to only find the fielder in the deep Uthappa c Negi b Stoinis 9(20)

This sort of knock is simply unacceptable from an experienced cricketer like Robin Uthappa. In a run-chase of 214, his innings of 9 off 19 balls has put KKR under extreme pressure. Now it is all about Russell.

KKR Score latest updates Uthappa's wicket brings Andre Russell to the middle. KKR fans have pinned their hopes on him. They need a miracle and and half to pull this off. Nine runs from Stoinis' over.

FOUR! Rana continues to attack as he sweeps Chahal to fine leg boundary for another four

SIX! Tossed up delivery by Chahal outside off and Russell slams it wide of long-off

Andre Russell has scored six 40-plus score out of seven innings this IPL. KKR are in need of a big knock from him today.

Uthappa's dismissal has brought Russell to the crease. Rana gets four off Chahal with a sweep to fine leg and then Russell gets the first six of the innings. A slap shot over wide of long-off. 14 off the over.

FOUR! Length ball outside off by Saini and that was slapped by Russell past the point. Disappeared in moments

Russell dispatches the length ball by Saini past point with a hard slash. You can't bowl him there and Saini quickly changes the length to short. Finds a top-edge but it falls between two fielders at fine leg. 113 needed in 36 balls.

SIX! What power! Russell doesn't need to middle everything. Gets onto his knees to slam the tossed up ball down the ground

SIXES! Two more sixes in the same fashion. Russell goes down on his knees and whacks them down the ground. Three consecutive sixes

Ok, the Russell onslaught has started. But is it too little too late? The asking rate is more than 15 now in the last five overs. Styen has one over left and Kohli should not hold him back.

The Russell show is on at Edens and Chahal is assisting him with some ordinary bowling. Three back-to-back sixes as Russell uses his full power to punish the bowler with three maximums down the ground. 93 needed in five overs.

FOUR! Rana wants to compete with Russell. Drills the full ball from Saini down the ground for a four

FIFTY! SIX! Rana makes use of the short ball to blast it over long-on and to complete his fifty

SIX! Poor delivery from Saini. Full-toss just under the waist and Rana smacks that over long-on for another maximum

Another big over! 17 off it as Rana chips in with big shots. Drills the full ball down the ground for a four, follows it up with a pull shot six to complete his fifty. Whacks the full-toss over long-on for another maximum. 76 in 24 needed.

FOUR! Poor bowling from Siraj. Can't go short and wide against Russell as he can cut it to point boundary with his strength as he did on this ball

SIX! That went out of the park! Russell is unbelievable! Siraj missed his mark and the wide full ball is slammed over long-off

Rana chips the first ball to mid-off for a risky single and a run-out is avoided by a poor throw. Russell slams the short and wide delivery from Siraj to point fence followed by a humongous six over long-off. Siraj went full and wide but Russell's strength is unbelievable. Direct-hit at keeper's end on last ball but Russell was safe. 61 in 18 needed.

SIX! Steyn puts one on full length as Rana got down on his knees to slam it over long-off boundary

SIX! Slower one this time from Steyn and Rana was ready, went deep in his crease to slam it down the ground

FOUR! Another wide full delivery by Steyn that is picked well by Rana as he slams it to deep extra cover boundary

Steyn has been hit for many in his final over! 18 exactly! The full length ball is slammed by Rana over long-off for a six, slower ball is cracked over Steyn's head and then another wide ball is played to deep extra-cover boundary. 43 off 12 needed.

FIFTY! SIX! Russell goes downtown as he completes second fastest fifty in IPL in 21 balls

Stoinis started very well but Russell ended the over perfectly, Three dot balls and then three consecutive sixes. Russell also completed fifty in 21 balls. Second fastest in IPL history. 24 needed in last over.

19.1: Dot ball. Rana moved across trying to sweep but keeper collected the ball and no wide

19.5: Russell run out and the game is almost done for RCB. They need 17 off last ball to win

Rana gets a six on last ball with a shot over long-off but KKR fall short of the target by 10 runs. Fourth consecutive loss for KKR and RCB stay alive in playoffs race with this massive win.

big takeway from today - if robin falters, even the most lethal batman can't get it done #KKRvRCB

Dinesh Karthik: The way Moeen Ali batted he took the game away from us. I though they scored 25-30 runs too many. When a player like Virat plays, that's what he does. He played a brilliant knock in the end. The ball was seaming a little bit when we came to bat. The wicket was a little sticky but we thought we could get the score, but looking back their score was 20 runs too many. This is a hard wicket for spinners to bowl on. We wanted to take the spinners on, and kudos to the way RCB played. They did the small things better and deserved to win. If we get the winning feel again, it would start rolling again. If we do the right things, we can get back to winning.

Virat Kohli, MoM: It was important to have a win under our belt. In death overs there's no point in panicking. You got to leave it to the bowlers. Stoinis took few good decisions and then Ali in the end. They both showed composure and that's what you expect from your players. Our communication was to get 170-175, we didn't think we could get 200-plus. Moeen changed the game completely and that allowed to play my game. Moeen said I am going to go now and I asked him to go for it. He targeted the small boundaries and changed the game in those few overs. It was important to bat along when AB is not here. In the end death overs are going to be difficult with this kind of ground. Credit to Russell for setting up those kind of games.

That brings us to the end of the match 35 where we witnessed some belligerent hitting at the Eden Gardens. RCB grab two important points to just about stay alive in the competition. It is a double-header tomorrow, so do tune in early. We will be here with the blog from 3 pm onwards. See you then.

IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK, Today's Match Preview: Royal Challengers Bangalore hopes of making the Indian Premier League playoffs hang by the slimmest of threads as they search for their second win of the tournament against Kolkata Knight Riders. For remaining in mathematical contention, RCB need to win all their remaining matches along with some miracle.

Kolkata will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with Bangalore. They have lost three in a row now and they need to bounce back before its too late. It was their batting that let them down in their last match, against CSK. Apart from Chris Lynn, who made 82, no one got going. The likes of Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa and the captain himself, Dinesh Karthik, haven't contributed consistently and that has hurt the team.

Andre Russell suffered an injury scare after being hit on the shoulder during practice and KKR would be waiting with bated breath to see whether he will make it or not.

RCB have been going through a tough phase. After six losses on the trot, the finally managed points on the board with a win over KXIP but then faltered yet again, against Mumbai Indians. Their bowling has consistently let them down, especially the pacers. It's high time they deliver.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers have produced some decent knocks and RCB fans would again be banking on them to deliver. RCB are on tenterhooks, one more slip would mean disaster.

KKR start off as favourites.

Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2019 Players list: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team 2019 Players list: Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

