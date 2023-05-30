While Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) to clinch the IPL 2023 title, OTT streaming platform JioCinema broke the world record for the most concurrent views during a live streamed event with 3.2 crore viewers watching the final clash on Monday.

Don’t Miss: Watch Ravindra Jadeja’s last over heroics that helped CSK clinch title

With this JioCinema bettered their own record which they had set during the IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 between GT and Mumbai Indians. During that match, the OTT platform recorded 2.57 concurrent viewers which helped it break the record of 2.53 crore which was set by another streaming platform during the India vs New Zealand match in the 2019 World Cup.

This year in IPL 2023, JioCinema witnessed multiple matches where it clocked over 2 crore concurrent viewers. It registered 2.4 concurrent viewers during CSK’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April and 2.2 crore concurrent viewers during CSK’s clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Read | Jadeja’s regains CSK fans’ love as IPL 2023 gets fitting finale

It’s clear that MS Dhoni and CSK matches are a common link between most of the games that garnered maximum viewership on JioCinema.

Reliance-backed Viacom18 won IPL’s digital rights for Rs 23,758 crore for the period of 2023-27 and is streaming it for free on JioCinema.

This is the first time that IPL matches were being streamed for free.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.