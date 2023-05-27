JioCinema, the official digital streaming partner of IPL 2023, set a new world record as 2.57 crore concurrent viewers witnessed the sensational century by Shubman Gill in the first innings of the Qualifier 2 between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Gujarat Titans won the match by 62 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium to qualify for the final.

Couple of days ago, JioCinema had equalled the world record for concurrent viewers, set at 2.5 crore, during Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1. The record was initially set during a clash between India and New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup.

That had shattered the previous highest of 2.4 concurrent viewers during Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April. Before it, CSK’s fixture against Rajasthan Royals had recorded 2.2 crore concurrent viewers.

“We are thrilled to announce that JioCinema has set a ground-breaking milestone by breaking the world record of concurrent viewers on digital,” said Viacom18 Sports CEO Anil Jayaraj in a statement. “It is a testament to our constant endeavour of offering unparalleled experience of IPL to fans and viewers across every corner of the country. The achievement reinforces our commitment to deliver world-class sports action, no matter the scale, and motivates us to constantly push the boundaries of live sports streaming.”

With one fixture to go in IPL 2023, it would not come as a surprise if CSK and GT draw even bigger numbers for the final on Sunday (28 May).

