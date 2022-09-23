Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Jhulan Goswami press conference Highlights: Veteran seamer confirms retirement, remains coy on women's IPL
Jhulan Goswami press conference Highlights: Veteran seamer confirms retirement, remains coy on women's IPL

Follow our live blog for the latest updates on Jhulan Goswami's press conference on the eve of her farewell match at Lord's.

15:59 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our live coverage of Jhulan Goswami's final press conference as an active international cricketer, with the veteran India seamer officially confirming the third ODI against England at Lord's on Saturday to be her final international appearance.

Thank you once again to everyone tuning into this live. For now, this is Amit signing off, wishing you a happy weekend ahead!

15:55 (IST)

A lovely gesture from CAB, her home association, for her farewell game on Saturday

15:26 (IST)

On fear of injuries:


Jhulan Goswami: Many times I feared that, whenever I got injured. I’ve had those ups and downs and that’s what being a fast bowler is all about — you will get a lot of injuries. I sometimes wonder if I were a batter I wouldn’t have had so many injuries.

15:23 (IST)

Her most cherished moments:


Jhulan Goswami: I think best moment is when you come out on the dressing room and sing the national anthem. When you wear the India jersey. That is the ultimate feeling and something that I enjoy. I dream about those things. That is the biggest achievement for me and that is something I’m going to miss going forward. But this is how life is, you have to end it somewhere. But I’m fortunate enough to have served my country for 20 years and to have done it with a lot of honesty and dedication. As a team we’ve gone through a lot of things. Again I’ll say singing the national anthem and wearing the India jersey is the most precious moment.

15:18 (IST)

On the current Indian seam attack:


Jhulan Goswami: We have one of the best bowling lineups. But yes, we are improving. Seam-bowling played a big role (in some of our victories). We’re getting a lot of quality bowlers in our team. Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh… they are regularly monitored by team management. It’s not a one-day job, it’s a process. And injuries will always be there; if not a fast bowler, which cricketer will get injured.

15:12 (IST)

If she met her childhood coach:


Jhulan Goswami: I have spoken to my childhood coach Swapan sir, and he too got emotional. But he is very much a practical person. I’m very fortunate to have had a coach like him. It was lot of things he taught me, and those are the most important lessons I’ve learnt in my life.

15:10 (IST)

How she came to the decision of ending her career in England:


Jhulan Goswami: Last two years I was thinking every series, each and every series is my last series because of injuries and ups and downs. After the World Cup also, I thought maybe Sri Lanka tour will be my last series, but again I got injured in the last match of the World Cup and wasn’t fit enough to travel to Sri Lanka. And this is the last ODI series before the T20 World Cup, so why not this series. (On what her teammates are planning for her in her final series) Smriti, Harman and everyone is doing different stuff at the moment for me, giving me one surprise after another. This is an absolutely new dressing room and I’m enjoying each and every moment.

15:07 (IST)

On emotions before farewell game and regrets:


Jhulan Goswami: Kuch nahi. Very normal. Very happy bunch of cricketers and they make you feel normal. I haven’t felt anything so far, not until I’ve entered the ground in my farewell game. I’m very much enjoying with this young bunch of cricketers. Regrets in the sense, played in two World Cup finals, if we had won one of them that would’ve been great for us because it is the ultimate goal for us. That’s one such regret I have, otherwise everything else is great.

15:05 (IST)

The next chapter of your life:


Jhulan Goswami: At this moment, honestly speaking, haven’t thought about those things. It’s very much important for me to finish this tour on a high note and tomorrow’s game is very important for us. After that match I’ll definitely take a break. No emotion will be in my mind and heart and then I’ll think about the future.

15:03 (IST)

Advice to next generation of bowlers:

Jhulan Goswami: It is difficult to say how long you’ll play the sport. How you’re going to prepare is the most important thing, and your preparation is going to be key. Earlier we used to play four-day (Test) and ODI cricket, and now we have T20Is, so it’s a very different skill set. So don’t go by the next 10-12 years, go season-by-season. Preparation is going to be key, and nowadays girls are very professional and know how to handle pressure. I’m hopeful these bowlers will play for a long time.

15:01 (IST)

On playing the Women’s IPL next year:

Jhulan Goswami: As of now I haven’t decided, because BCCI hasn’t come out officially. Let them officially announce, and then I’ll decide, but at the moment I’m ending my international career. But I’ve enjoyed each and every moment on the cricket field so far.
Jhulan Goswami press conference Highlights: Veteran seamer confirms retirement, remains coy on women's IPL

Jhulan Goswami is the most successful bowler in women's cricket with 353 international wickets to her name. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The upcoming third women’s one-day international between England and India at Lord’s will be an emotional one for veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who is set to bring her glittering career to an end on Saturday.

Before the match, however, Goswami will address the media, confirming the status of the third ODI as her swansong in what will likely be her final interaction with members of the press as an active player.

Read: Jhulan’s passion for cricket unmatched, nobody can taker her place, says Harmanpreet

Team India have had quite the memorable run already in the ongoing tour of England, having produced consecutive dominant performances against the home team to register first ODI series win on English soil since 1999. And though the series is already in the bag for the Women in Blue, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the rest of the team will hope to produce their very best on Saturday as they look to give ‘Jhulu Di’ a fitting farewell.

“The Lord’s game is very special for us because it’s Jhulan’s retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I’m really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game,” skipper Harmanpreet said on the eve of the third ODI.

Goswami will bow out of the game at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on the weekend as the most successful bowler of all time in the women’s game, with 353 wickets to her name including 253 in one-dayers.

