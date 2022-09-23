The upcoming third women’s one-day international between England and India at Lord’s will be an emotional one for veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who is set to bring her glittering career to an end on Saturday.

Before the match, however, Goswami will address the media, confirming the status of the third ODI as her swansong in what will likely be her final interaction with members of the press as an active player.

Team India have had quite the memorable run already in the ongoing tour of England, having produced consecutive dominant performances against the home team to register first ODI series win on English soil since 1999. And though the series is already in the bag for the Women in Blue, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and the rest of the team will hope to produce their very best on Saturday as they look to give ‘Jhulu Di’ a fitting farewell.

“The Lord’s game is very special for us because it’s Jhulan’s retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I’m really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game,” skipper Harmanpreet said on the eve of the third ODI.

Goswami will bow out of the game at the ‘Home of Cricket’ on the weekend as the most successful bowler of all time in the women’s game, with 353 wickets to her name including 253 in one-dayers.

