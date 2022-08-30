Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Jhulan Goswami's passion for cricket unmatched, nobody can taker her place: Harmanpreet Kaur

Speaking to reporters in a pre-tour interaction, Harmanpreet said there wasn't anyone in the team at present who could take her spot in the XI, and that she felt lucky to have a senior like her back when she was new to the scene.

Jhulan Goswami of India celebrates after Suzie Bates of New Zealand was run out by Pooja Vastrakar of India during the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and India at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Thursday. Image Courtesy: ICC

India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur paid tribute to veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who will be hanging up her boots at the end of the upcoming ODI series against England.

Goswami, who had retired from the T20I format back in 2018 and had last played a Test in the tour of Australia in 2021, had earlier confirmed the limited-overs tour of England in September to be her swansong. The pacer will bring the curtains down on a trailblazing career spanning two decades at the end of the third ODI in Lord’s.

Speaking to reporters in a pre-tour interaction, Harmanpreet said there wasn’t anyone in the team at present who could take her spot in the XI, and that she felt lucky to have a senior like her back when she was new to the scene.

“Her approach towards the game, nobody can beat that. I have learned a lot. Nobody can take her place. Even today, she continues to put in the same effort. You don’t see many bowlers do that today.

“Her passion for cricket is unmatched. She’s a great example for all of us. A lot of cricketers began playing after being inspired her. What she brings to the team, I haven’t seen. I was lucky to have a senior like her to learn from,” Kaur said.

Goswami made her debut during India’s tour of England in 2002 and has since made 12 Test, 201 ODI and 68 T20I appearances. The Bengal cricketer is the leading wicket-taker in ODIs with 252 wickets to her name — the only female cricketer with more than 200 ODI wickets.

After finishing with the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games that took place earlier this month in Birmingham, India will once again be seen in action on English soil, this time against the home team. They play three T20Is on 10, 13 and 15 September followed by three one-dayers (18, 21 and 24 September) with the final match of the tour scheduled to take place at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

