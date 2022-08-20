Jhulan Goswami set to retire from international cricket after England one-dayers

Veteran India seamer Jhulan Goswami is all set to bring curtains down on a glittering international career spanning two decades on the upcoming tour of England.

The 39-year-old, who was last seen in action in the ODI World Cup earlier this year, confirmed she will retire from international cricket after the third and final ODI against England at Lord's in September, according to ESPNCricinfo.

Goswami had earlier missed out on India's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka due to fitness issues, with the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue ultimately completing a 3-0 sweep without her services.

Jhulan Goswami is back in India's ODI team for the tour of England in September 💥 Details ➡️ https://t.co/M4CXTjMGMY pic.twitter.com/JfN0xW3miG — ICC (@ICC) August 20, 2022

The seamer had made her India debut at the age of 19 against England in January, 2002. Since then, she's made 12 Test appearances and also played 201 ODIs and 68 T20Is. She's currently the most successful bowler in the women's game, with 362 international wickets to her name, 252 of which have come in the 50-over format.

Goswami had retired from the T20I format in August, 2018 and her last Test appearance was against Australia in October last year.

The BCCI had earlier unveiled the squads for the T20I and ODI series in England that takes place entirely in September. Explosive batter Kiran Navgire, who has produced a number of eye-catching performances in domestic cricket as well as in the Women's T20 Challenge, earned a maiden call-up among the notable picks.

