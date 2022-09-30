Jasprit Bumrah not ruled out of T20 World Cup yet, clarifies BCCI president Sourav Ganguly

Amidst all the drama surrounding Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the upcoming T20 World Cup, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has categorically stated that the Indian pace spearhead isn’t ruled out of the showpiece event yet.

Unverified reports of a dodgy back ruling Bumrah out of the T20 World Cup that begins later in October in Australia sent alarm bells ringing in the Indian cricket community. The BCCI, however, has chosen to remain tight-lipped on the matter and not go beyond ruling him out of the remainder of the South Africa T20I series.

“Bumrah is not out of the World Cup yet. So let’s see what happens,” Ganguly was quoted as saying in a video tweeted by RevSportz.

“Fingers crossed, yes. I don’t know, we’ll find out in the next two or three days. Don’t rule him out yet,” added the former India captain when quizzed about the possibility of Bumrah boarding the flight to Australia.

Bumrah had only recently returned from a long injury layoff during the T20I series against Australia, having missed the Asia Cup after the tour of England and getting rested for the tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe.

He featured in the second and third T20Is against Australia, and proved quite expensive on his comeback with his average and economy reading 73 and 12.16 for the solitary wicket of Aussie skipper Aaron Finch.

Bumrah was rested for the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram and the back stress fracture subsequently ruled him out of the remainder of the series, to be played in Guwahati and Indore on 2 and 4 October respectively.

The BCCI then named red-ball specialist Mohammed Siraj as his replacement in the squad.

