Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022: Report

Jasprit Bumrah is believed to be out of action for a period of four to six months thus giving India a major headache ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Jasprit Bumrah recently featured in the T20I series vs Australia. AFP

Jasprit Bumrah is slated to be ruled out of the forthcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia with a back stress fracture injury. As per media reports, he will not need surgery but it will take four to six months for recovery.

The development comes as a huge setback for Team India ahead of the marquee event which is scheduled to be played in Australia in October-November. India play their first match, against Pakistan, on 23 October.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months,” a senior BCCI official told news agency PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Having featured in the two T20Is against Australia, Jasprit Bumrah did not travel with the team for the first T20I against South Africa, played at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Bumrah has scalped 70 T20I wickets and is only behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Bhuvneshwar Kumar for most wickets for India in the shortest format.

Jasprit Bumrah is the second senior India player to be ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022 after star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from knee surgery.

Updated Date: September 29, 2022 16:31:31 IST

