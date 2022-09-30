Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Mohammed Siraj replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in India squad for remaining T20s vs South Africa

Mohammed Siraj was named Jasprit Bumrah's replacement after the latter was reported to severely injured his back and is also expected to sit out of the upcoming T20 World Cup

Mohammed Siraj in a file photo. AFP

Mohammed Siraj was named as the replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the ongoing India vs South Africa T20 series, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) confirmed in a statement on Friday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohammed Siraj as a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa,” BCCI said.

On Thursday, Bumrah was reportedly ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup with a back stress fracture and is expected to be out of action for four to six months. The 28-year-old senior pacer was expected to undergo scan on his lower back in Bengaluru, where National Cricket Academy’s medical staff will take a final call on his World Cup participation.

BCCI confirmed in their statement that Bumrah has a back injury but didn’t mention if he’s out of the T20 extravaganza.

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”

The remaining two matches of the India vs South Africa series will be played in Guwahati on 2 October and in Indore on 4 October.

As per reports, Siraj, who last played for India against Sri Lanka in February, will link-up with the team in Guwahati later today (Friday). Siraj played County cricket for Warwickshire earlier this month during a one-off appearance against Somerset and picked up a five-wicket haul.

The 28-year-old pacer, who is primarily seen as a red-ball specialist for India, has played five T20Is in his career bagging as many wickets. Siraj’s economy in the shortest format reads 10.45 and features regularly for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League.
Siraj is not the only player to be added late to the squad. Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Umesh Yadav were drafted in. Iyer and Ahmed replaced Deepak Hooda and Hardik Pandya while Yadav came in for Mohammed Shami, who just recovered from COVID-19.

India squad for South Africa T20Is: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Umesh Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj

Updated Date: September 30, 2022 10:48:41 IST

