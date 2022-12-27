Ishan Kishan will score an ODI 300 someday 'the way he is batting', says Sunil Gavaskar

Ishan Kishan was at his scintillating best during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram, making the most of the opportunity handed to him in Rohit Sharma’s absence by smashing a 131-ball 210 and setting up a commanding victory for the Men in Blue.

The Jharkhand and Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batter, who roared back to form after having been relegated to the sidelines for several games, got off to a rollicking start and played the aggressor in a 290-run second-wicket stand with Virat Kohli.

At one point, it appeared as if Kishan would break Rohit’s all-time record for the highest individual ODI score and even score the first-ever triple hundred in the format, only to get dismissed by Taskin Ahmed shortly after becoming the fourth Indian to score a one-day double-hundred.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar, though, feels the day is not far when Kishan will score an ODI triple hundred should he continue batting the way he did against Bangladesh.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over,” Gavaskar said during an interaction on Sony Sports.

“If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs. It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned… But a 200 is an amazing achievement and at such a young age. So I think sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” Gavaskar added.

Kishan’s extraordinary knock, which was studded with 24 fours and 10 sixes, would help the Men in Blue post a daunting 409/8 after being invited to bat by Bangladesh. Shardul Thakur would then lead the way with the ball in hand as the Bangla Tigers were bowled out for 182, allowing the Indians to collect a 227-run consolation win at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after suffering back-to-back defeats in Dhaka to surrender the ODI series.

